MoonDogs Fall to Hot Tots in 4th Game of Series
Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MINOT, ND - The Mankato MoonDogs traveled to Minot on Thursday to face the Hot Tots for the fourth consecutive game of the week.
Minot took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning before the MoonDogs responded in the second.
Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) singled to start the rally, and Max Senesac (Golden West College) followed with a double. Tanner Kern (University of San Diego) delivered a two-run single to score both runners and give Mankato a 2-1 lead. Kern later crossed the plate on an RBI single by Cole Clark (UC Irvine), extending the MoonDogs' advantage to 3-1.
The Hot Tots answered quickly in the bottom of the second, scoring four runs, including two on a home run, to reclaim the lead at 5-3.
Drew McConnell (University of Evansville) opened the third inning with a double, and Ebbs followed with a double of his own to drive him home. Senesac added another RBI double, scoring Ebbs and pulling the MoonDogs within one run at 6-5.
Minot maintained control, however, adding two runs on another home run later in the inning to push their lead to 8-5.
The Hot Tots scored once in the fourth and held Mankato scoreless through the next two innings. Minot added two more runs in the seventh to build an 11-5 advantage.
The MoonDogs plated their final run in the eighth when Charlie Buckles (Florida State University) drove in a run with an RBI single.
Mankato was unable to mount a comeback as Minot secured the 11-6 victory.
The MoonDogs return to action Monday, June 22, when they travel to face the Willmar Stingers. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
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