Holland Homers, Pitching Staff Dazzles in Madison Mallards' Shutout Win

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (14-9) rode dominant pitching and a late home run to a 1-0 victory over the Lakeshore Chinooks (11-12) on Friday night at Warner Park.

Both offenses were held in check early as the starting pitchers traded zeros. Mallards starter Talan Holiday (University of North Carolina) allowed just one hit across five scoreless innings while striking out four.

Chinooks starter Talan Kelly (Utah Tech University) was equally impressive, tossing six shutout innings. He surrendered just one hit and struck out five, keeping Madison's offense quiet through the middle innings.

Lakeshore threatened in the seventh inning when the first two batters reached base, but Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) preserved the scoreless tie with a diving catch in left field. Mallards reliever PJ Green (University of Missouri) then induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of Anthony Massa (UW-Platteville).

The Chinooks mounted another threat in the eighth, putting two runners aboard with base hits. Green worked out of trouble again, picking a runner off second base before recording an inning-ending groundout.

The game's lone run came in the bottom of the eighth. Aaron Holland (UW-Whitewater) launched a solo home run to left field, breaking the deadlock and giving the Mallards a 1-0 lead. The blast was Holland's first Northwoods League home run.

Eli Hoyt (University of Louisville) took over in the ninth and slammed the door, striking out two in a scoreless inning to earn his league-leading fifth save of the season.

Green picked up the win after delivering three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Casey Robinson (Salt Lake Community College) was charged with the loss for Lakeshore.

The Mallards and Chinooks will meet again Saturday night at Warner Park for Muskies Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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