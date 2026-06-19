Rockers Win Slugfest vs. Kingfish

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers celebrate

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers celebrate(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Facing their first team outside of the Great Lakes West, the Rockers earned a massive win, as two fellow division rivals fell further with losses tonight.

After Kenosha put up two on Will Harrigan in the first inning off the bat of Luke Landrus, Coleman Lewis cut the lead in half with a solo home run to right field. The third inning also saw some scoring, with each team notching a run each, as Brendan Fritch drove in a run on a sac fly, and Ben Fishel hit a solo homer.

Green Bay took the lead in the 4th, when Mike Dee smashed a two run homerun over the wall in right field. A few batters later, Ben Fishel's big day continued, as he tripled to center field, and scored Parker Martin. The 5th inning brought even more scoring, as both teams added a run. Kenosha drove in one off the bat of Dominic Kibler, and the Rockers scored via Eli Selga.

The 6th inning is when things began to turn in the Kingfish favor. Walk troubles for Green Bay had the bases loaded and two outs. Walks to both Kibler and Fritch made it 6-6.

Then in the 7th, Green Bay got what most would consider enough to win the ball game, a four spot. Andrew Raymond recorded his first hit as a Rocker, and Aidan Kuni drove home three more with his shot over the right field wall.

The Kingfish, then down to their final six outs, rallied to put up four in the top half of the 8th inning, kick-started by a triple from Kibler that scored Nowak. A batter later, Kibler scored off the bat of Fritch. Dawson Downs tied the game with a booming homerun off of Kaden Straily, making it 10-10.

The biggest moment came in the bottom of the 8th. After striking out three times to begin his Rocker career, and hitting a homerun his last time around, Raymond broke the tie with a solo shot to right, for the seventh home run of the day, and sixth for Green Bay. The game was closed out by KJ Ward, who fanned two total batters.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Friday, June 19th, hosting the Kenosha Kingfish. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. It's 920 days, with $9 tickets, $2 beers, and 0 reasons not to party! Also, kids get to run the bases postgame! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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