Larks Pitching Staff Leads Bismarck to Doubleheader Sweep over Rox

Published on June 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(BISMARCK, ND) - The Bismarck Larks (11-12) propelled by strong pitching were able to steal two from the St. Cloud Rox (15-10) on Thursday in a doubleheader series at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

In game one St. Cloud started the scoring in the top of the first against Bismarck starter Jake Gimbel. Aidan Mouton walked and Cole Decker was hit by a pitch and the pair swiped second and third, putting two runners in scoring position. Jackson Legg roped a single to left, plating both runners, and pushing the Rox in front 2-0.

The Rox pushed their lead in the top of the fourth facing Larks reliever Colton Bagshaw. Mouton doubled, and Decker reached on an error, scoring Mouton and extending the lead, 3-0.

Bismarck answered in the bottom half of the fourth with Rox starter Eli Lamb on the bump. Joey Canzoni walked, and Kiefer Tarnoki doubled, placing runners at second and third. Andrew Guevara grounded out, scoring Canzoni, and Logan Aguilar singled, scoring Tarnoki and cutting into the St. Cloud lead, 3-2.

The Larks offense found a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh against Rox reliever Alex Dupuy. Jackson Crider was hit by a pitch, and Noah Caceres slashed a ground rule double, pushing runners to second and third. Ezra Farmer delivers an RBI single and Tarnoki slashed a base knock, scoring the go ahead run, and pushing Bismarck in front, 4-3. Gavin Parkerson closed out the final 1.2 innings, earning the save and finalizing the victory 4-3.

Adam Wandzel (3-0) earns the victory after spinning 0.2 in relief while walking two and sitting down one. Dupuy (0-1) is given the loss after tossing 1.1 innings of relief, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one. Parkerson (4) picks up the save after finishing the final 1.2 of work scoreless with two walks and three strikeouts.

In game two both pitching staffs were on point, matching each other on the hill with multiple scoreless frames. In the bottom of the third Bismarck would break through against Rox starter Tyler Phenow. Jaden Correa singled and swiped second, placing a runner on second. Noah Caceres recorded a base hit, plating Correa and giving the Larks a 1-0 lead. From there Andrew Shaw and Ethan Loffer did the rest out of the bullpen for Bismarck, spinning 9.0 combined scoreless frames, shutting down the Rox offense in a 1-0 victory.

Loffe (2-0) is given the win after 5.1 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just two hits, one walk, and fanning three. Phenow (0-2) is given the loss after hurling 7.0 dominant innings, allowing eight hits, and one earned run, while walking just one, and punching out five.

The Larks and Rox play wrap up the series on Friday at 7:05 CT at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.







Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2026

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