Rivera Leads Larks Past Tots in 2-1 Win

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - Carmelo Rivera's two hit performance helped propel the Bismarck Larks (9-11) past the Minot Hot Tots (10-12) on Tuesday, 2-1 at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

Both pitching staffs were lights out to begin the contest, shoving six scoreless frames each and working through an untimely rain delay in the middle of the third.

In the bottom of the seventh the Larks broke the scoreless drought against Hot Tots reliever Sam Polyock. Kiefer Tarnoki singled and swiped second, advancing to third on a wild throw. Rivera followed with an RBI knock, pushing Bismarck in front. Canzoni pushed Rivera to second on a sacrifice bunt and Rivera stole third, placing a runner at third. Jordan Carter lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Rivera and extending the Larks lead, 2-0.

Minot answered in the top of the eight against Bismarck reliever Adam Wandzel. Joe Dusell and Kellan Burke singled, and Andrew Clapinski reached on an error, loading the bases. Micah McCoy delivered an RBI fielder's choice, cutting the lead in half 2-1. Gavin Parkersen would close out the final 1.1 innings of action out of the pen, slamming the door and securing the Larks a 2-1 victory.

Wandzel (2-0) earns the victory after spinning 1.2 innings of action, surrendering two hits, and allowing one earned run. Polyock (0-1) is given the loss after tossing 1.2 innings, allowing two hits, two runs, and walking three. Parkersen (3) earned the save after spinning 1.1 scoreless frames in relief, and fanning three.

The Larks are home again Wednesday to kick off a four game series against St. Cloud starting at 6:35 CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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