Game 1 Between Traverse City and Battle Creek Postponed at Turtle Creek Stadium

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - Wednesday night's scheduled series opener between the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Battle Creek Battle Jacks at Turtle Creek Stadium has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, with start times to be announced.

Thursday's scheduled doubleheader will still be played as planned, with first pitch for game one set for 11:05 a.m. and game two scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Pit Spitters and Battle Jacks are now set to play four games across Thursday and Friday at Turtle Creek Stadium.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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