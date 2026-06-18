Mallards Bounce Back to Split Doubleheader in Kenosha

Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Kenosha, WI - The Madison Mallards (13-8) and Kenosha Kingfish (13-11) traded victories in a Wednesday doubleheader at Simmons Field.

Game 1

Dom Jacoby (University of Louisville) put the Mallards in front early with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. Kenosha answered right back in the bottom half, as Luke Landrus (University of Illinois) delivered an RBI single to even the score at 1-1.

The Kingfish took the lead for good in the third when Brendan Fritch (Davidson College) launched a solo home run to make it 2-1. Later in the inning, Landrus struck again with an RBI double, extending the Kenosha advantage to 3-1.

Kenosha added an insurance run in the fifth when Owen Nowak (Middle Tennessee State University) came around to score on an error, pushing the lead to 4-1. The Mallards generated plenty of traffic on the bases and outhit the Kingfish 8-5, but they were unable to capitalize on their chances as Kenosha held on for the victory.

Henry Johnson (University of Toledo) earned his first win of the season for the Kingfish. Brolan Frost (University of Iowa) took the loss for the Mallards, while Luke Weber (University of Illinois) recorded his second save of the year.

Game 2

The Mallards struck first in the second game of the doubleheader, as John Hadley (UW-Milwaukee) delivered an RBI single to make it 1-0. Jacoby followed with an RBI single of his own in the second inning, extending Madison's lead to 2-0.

Madison's offense broke the game open in the third. Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) hit an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0 before Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) ripped a two-run double to make it 5-0. Alonso later came around to score on a groundout, capping a four-run inning and giving the Mallards a commanding 6-0 advantage.

Both teams scored once in the fourth inning, but Madison remained firmly in control throughout the contest. Arnett added a solo home run in the seventh, and the Mallards cruised to an 8-1 victory.

Ryan Johnson (University of Illinois) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief after a strong start from Riley Peterson (UW-Milwaukee). Erikas Puodziunas (University of Michigan) took the loss for the Kingfish.

The Mallards will travel to Mequon on Thursday night to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Friday to host the Chinooks at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2026

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