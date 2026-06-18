Growlers Fall in Rain-Ended Game
Published on June 17, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Rockford, Ill. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (13-10) left runners on and failed to stay clean defensively in a loss to the Rockford Rivets (9-14) ended by rain in the sixth-inning.
Both teams stranded the bases loaded in the first but Hutson Chance picked up an RBI single in the second to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead.
Logan Cotton was strong through three innings, but got no help from his defense in the fourth. The Rivets scored four runs on four singles and two errors, taking a 4-1 lead. The fifth repeated the poor performance, as Cotton gave up five hits and allowed three runs.
Kalamazoo added one in the top of the sixth off a Jack Reynolds sacrifice fly before the rain introduced itself.
An unexpected downpour delayed the game for over two hours and a half, before the call was made to complete the game at 7-1.
In the six offensive innings Kalamazoo completed, the Growlers left nine runners on-base and committed two errors.
Kalamazoo and Rockford play a doubleheader Thursday with first pitch for game one scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET.
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