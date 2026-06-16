Growlers Walk to Win in Wisconsin Rapids

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (12-9) walked 18 times in a 9-7 win against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-12) Monday night.

The Growlers scored first for the first time in four games, taking a 4-0 lead through four innings. Jack Crittendon started the game for Kalamazoo and was coasting until the fifth, when he allowed three runs, making it a one-run game.

Crittendon came back out for the sixth, walking the leadoff batter on four pitches before being removed from the game. In relief, Christian Forniss retired the side in the sixth, keeping the game at 4-3.

In the seventh, the Kalamazoo offense added some insurance, picking up a single and four walks to give the Growlers a 7-3 lead.

Forniss remained out for the seventh, allowing one run and then stranding the bases loaded in the seventh. The Growlers answered with another run in the top of the eighth, retaking a four run lead.

In the eighth, Peyton Williams entered for Kalamazoo, and didn't use his defense. Three walks and three strikeouts completed the 39-pitch inning, as Williams escaped without allowing a run.

After one more run in the top of the ninth, the Growlers called on Preston Cosby to finish the game. The previously unblemished resume was tarnished, as Connor Harvie launched a three-run home run to left field, bringing the Rafters within two. Josiah Palomino singled to bring the tying run to the plate, but Cosby induced a groundball to finish off a Kalamazoo win.

The offense came back to life Monday night, walking 18 times. Charlie Wortham and Trevor Johnson led the team, each walking four times.

"Something we've been bad about is forcing the ball in play too early in a count," Coach Piechocki said postgame, "the obligation tonight was to be more patient and look for our pitch."

The win keeps Kalamazoo atop the Great Lakes East standings, tied with the Richmond Flying Mummies after 21 games.

The Growlers and Rafters have a quick turnaround, with first pitch Tuesday scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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