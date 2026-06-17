Ninth-Inning Rally Leads Growlers to Rain-Riddled Win

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (13-9) scored nine ninth-inning runs following four total hours of rain delays, sweeping the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-13) in a two-game series.

First pitch was scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CT but was not thrown until just after 3 p.m., marking the first two hours of delays.

Following the long wait, D.J. Helwig opened on the mound, allowing one run in the second inning, but not giving up his first hit until the sixth inning, completing six innings of one-hit, six-strikeout work.

In support, the Kalamazoo offense threatened multiple times, but scratched across just one run in the fifth on a wild pitch, tying the game at 1-1.

Cade Queen shut down the Kalamazoo offense through seven, allowing just the one run while striking out eight.

David Ladjevic threw a scoreless top of the eighth, before the rain re-arrived around 5:30 p.m. entering the bottom of the eighth.

Two hours later, Bryce Brannon, who entered the game right before the rain came, finally threw his first pitch of the night. Back-to-back walks to open the inning were followed by a strikeout and double-play, keeping the game tied at one.

"I thought they came prepared and were excited to go win that game," Coach Piechocki said postgame, "what really gets credit is Bryce Brannon... he put up a zero for us and really let our guys settle in after the delay."

In the top of the ninth chaos ensued. Nine runs on eight hits for the visiting Growlers gave them a 10-1 lead, highlighted by a Nick Frontino three-run home run.

"Felt amazing. I was due eventually," Frontino said postgame.

Kalamazoo remains atop the Great Lakes East standings prior to continuing the road trip against the Rockford Rivets Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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