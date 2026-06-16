Eau Claire Stays Hot, Rides 15-Hit Night to Victory

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - Following a series victory over Thunder Bay, the Trains rolled into Carson Park with a new sense of confidence, securing a 9-1 victory over La Crosse Monday night.

With a night full of errors for the Loggers, the Express capitalized, earning the first run of the night after an error on the Loggers' third-base man, Jake Busson, who, up to bat, advanced to first base, with Cade Palkowski crossing home plate.

Staying in the lead, the Express secured their second run on the night in the bottom of the second inning when Sawyer Stein was up to bat and was thrown a wild pitch, leaving Jaxon Schumacher the opportunity to advance to third base, then home.

Up by two, the Loggers secured their first run of the night off a Joey Senstock home run. However, the Trains retaliated, gathering four runs in the bottom of the third inning, to secure their lead and starting with Stein up to bat and hitting a single near left field to bring home Busson.

Quickly after, Adam Salazar was up to bat and was walked, bringing home Philip Cheong. JP Pennella continued the momentum, hitting a single near center field to bring home Schumacher to secure a 6-1 lead in the third inning.

At the top of the fifth, the Loggers earned their second run of the night, which was quickly overshadowed as the Express secured their own run with a Schumacher single to left field, bringing home Cheong.

With both teams going two innings without either scoring, Eau Claire added another run to the stat sheet with Pennella hitting a single to center field, allowing Salazar to cross home plate.

Shortly after, in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Express put up their last run of the night with Schumacher crossing home plate due to Salazar being walked and bases loaded.

Despite La Crosse putting up two runs in the ninth inning to try and make a comeback, they were no match for the Trains, losing 9-4 in Eau Claire.

The Express led the game with 15 hits and zero errors, compared to the Loggers' eight hits and three errors.

From the mound, the Express found success when Riley Fisher pitched for five innings, showcasing five strikeouts and four hits, allowing only two runs.

Following its success, Eau Claire will look to finish its series with La Crosse at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday back in Carson Park.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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