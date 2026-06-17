Mummies Battle Jacks in Second Game at McBride Tuesday

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (12-9) take the field at Historic Don McBride Stadium on Tuesday evening for the second of two games against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (9-12) after a dominant win Monday night.

Every Tuesday is Texas Roadhouse Tuesday at McBride, where the first 500 fans receive a coupon for a free appetizer upon entry.

The Flying Mummies are hot off a 9-1 win in game one against the Battle Jacks. Multiple Mummies players saw offensive outpourings, but none greater than Cal Schembra, who finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI, an individual single-game season-high. Jackson Thomas also found, and put himself in, favorable spots, going 1-for-3 including a leadoff triple, and scoring three times. Brendan Murphy (1-1, 5.30 ERA), meanwhile, contributed his longest outing of the season thus far with six scoreless, four-hit innings, walking two batters and striking out four, picking up his first win.

Following a tough 2-4 road trip from June 4th-9th, the Flying Mummies are turning an apparent corner, winning five of the last six games. Richmond batters have averaged 11.6 runs scored and 9.8 hits per game in the five wins, while the pitching staff has contributed 9.2 strikeouts across the same timeline.

The positive stretch has benefited Richmond's positioning in the Great Lakes East division as well, with the team now tied for first alongside the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Looking to contribute to another Mummies win from the mound is Kai Keamo (2-0, 3.46 ERA), who snagged his second win on June 9th, tossing five innings of three-hit, three-run ball, with three walks and seven punchouts in a 7-4 victory over the Rockford Rivets. Redshirt freshman Craig Kabat is tasked with facing the Mummies' batting order (1-1, 5.06 ERA) for the Battle Jacks. The Gonzaga University product took his first loss in a 9-6 setback against the Kenosha Kingfish, also on June 9th, allowing seven runs (six earned) and five hits, while walking four and striking out two in 2 2/3 innings.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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