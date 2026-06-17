Mummies Battle Jacks in Second Game at McBride Tuesday
Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (12-9) take the field at Historic Don McBride Stadium on Tuesday evening for the second of two games against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (9-12) after a dominant win Monday night.
Every Tuesday is Texas Roadhouse Tuesday at McBride, where the first 500 fans receive a coupon for a free appetizer upon entry.
The Flying Mummies are hot off a 9-1 win in game one against the Battle Jacks. Multiple Mummies players saw offensive outpourings, but none greater than Cal Schembra, who finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI, an individual single-game season-high. Jackson Thomas also found, and put himself in, favorable spots, going 1-for-3 including a leadoff triple, and scoring three times. Brendan Murphy (1-1, 5.30 ERA), meanwhile, contributed his longest outing of the season thus far with six scoreless, four-hit innings, walking two batters and striking out four, picking up his first win.
Following a tough 2-4 road trip from June 4th-9th, the Flying Mummies are turning an apparent corner, winning five of the last six games. Richmond batters have averaged 11.6 runs scored and 9.8 hits per game in the five wins, while the pitching staff has contributed 9.2 strikeouts across the same timeline.
The positive stretch has benefited Richmond's positioning in the Great Lakes East division as well, with the team now tied for first alongside the Kalamazoo Growlers.
Looking to contribute to another Mummies win from the mound is Kai Keamo (2-0, 3.46 ERA), who snagged his second win on June 9th, tossing five innings of three-hit, three-run ball, with three walks and seven punchouts in a 7-4 victory over the Rockford Rivets. Redshirt freshman Craig Kabat is tasked with facing the Mummies' batting order (1-1, 5.06 ERA) for the Battle Jacks. The Gonzaga University product took his first loss in a 9-6 setback against the Kenosha Kingfish, also on June 9th, allowing seven runs (six earned) and five hits, while walking four and striking out two in 2 2/3 innings.
First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.
Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wausau Woodchucks Series Finale Preview 6/16 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mummies Battle Jacks in Second Game at McBride Tuesday - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Chinooks Bats Quiet After Second Inning in Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- LePage Set to Start in Series Finale - Green Bay Rockers
- Express Top Loggers 9-4 - La Crosse Loggers
- MoonDogs Top Big Sticks 5-1 - Mankato MoonDogs
- Eau Claire Stays Hot, Rides 15-Hit Night to Victory - Eau Claire Express
- Growlers Walk to Win in Wisconsin Rapids - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rox Fall Short 8-5, Return Home Tuesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Green Bay Tops Fond du Lac in Extras - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Lose in Extra Innings Thriller against the Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Kyle Panganiban Stars in Stingers Win over Rox - Willmar Stingers
- Strong Start by MoonDogs Holds Big Sticks Offense to One Run in Loss - Badlands Big Sticks
- Kingfish Take Series Opener in Close Divisional Race - Kenosha Kingfish
- Woodchucks Dig Deep for Key Win in Lakeshore - Wausau Woodchucks
- Mummies Ride Fast Start to 9-1 Win over Battle Jacks - Richmond Flying Mummies
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Other Recent Richmond Flying Mummies Stories
- Mummies Battle Jacks in Second Game at McBride Tuesday
- Mummies Ride Fast Start to 9-1 Win over Battle Jacks
- Flying Mummies Begin Six-Game Homestand with Pair of Games vs. Battle Creek
- Mummies Hold off Madison Rally to Earn Series Split
- Mummies Eye Series Split Sunday against Mallards