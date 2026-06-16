Mummies Ride Fast Start to 9-1 Win over Battle Jacks

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies wasted little time taking control Monday night, scoring three runs in the opening inning and never looking back in a 9-1 victory over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks at Don McBride Stadium. Richmond improved to 12-9 on the season, while Battle Creek fell to 9-12.

The Mummies capitalized on early opportunities in the first. Jackson Thomas opened the game with a triple and later scored on Cal Schembra's RBI single. After an error helped extend the inning, Ashton Seymore delivered an RBI single and Eli Bennett added another run batted in as Richmond built a quick 3-0 advantage.

The lead grew to 5-0 in the fifth inning. Prince DeBoskie reached on an error, stole third, and eventually scored on Schembra's second RBI hit of the night. Thomas would later cross the plate on a fielder's choice to give the Mummies additional breathing room.

Battle Creek finally broke through in the sixth, but the lone run was unearned after a pair of Richmond miscues. Despite committing three errors, the Mummies limited the damage throughout the evening.

Brendan Murphy turned in a strong outing, earning his first win of the season after allowing just two hits and one unearned run over six innings while striking out five and walking four. Casey Blevins followed with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, working around three hits and two walks while striking out three. Jacob Bardwell slammed the door in the ninth with two strikeouts to secure the victory.

Richmond put the game away with a four-run eighth inning. The Mummies drew five walks in the frame, took advantage of a wild pitch, and received RBI production from Schembra and Bennett as the lead ballooned to 9-1. Although Richmond collected only five hits, the offense remained productive by drawing 10 walks and taking advantage of three Battle Creek errors.

Schembra paced the lineup by going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Thomas scored three times and finished with a triple, while Seymore drove in two runs. Bennett also collected two RBIs despite not recording a hit.

The Mummies and Battle Jacks face off again tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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