Dock Spiders Lose in Extra Innings Thriller against the Rockers

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - A late comeback by the Dock Spiders came up short Monday night as the Green Bay Rockers scored two runs in the 10th inning to secure an 11-9 victory.

Fond du Lac took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Quincy Mazeke stolen base and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. Green Bay responded by tying the game in the second, but the Dock Spiders regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Jaden Rose doubled home Tommy Googins to make it 3-2.

The Rockers then scored six unanswered runs to build an 8-3 advantage before Fond du Lac mounted its comeback in the seventh inning. Joey Arend drove in a run with a single and later scored on a wild pitch. A Cole Lockwood RBI single cut the deficit to two runs, and a bases-loaded wild pitch brought home three runs to give the Dock Spiders a 9-8 lead. Green Bay answered later in the game to tie the score and force extra innings. In the 10th inning, the Rockers scored twice on RBI singles. Fond du Lac was unable to respond in the bottom half, resulting in its seventh home loss of the season.

The Dock Spiders pitching staff allowed 15 hits while issuing 10 walks and hitting four batters. Miles Vandenheuvel and Ben Kasten combined to record all nine of the team's strikeouts.

Offensively, Fond du Lac collected eight hits, including two doubles, while drawing six walks and four hit-by-pitches. The Dock Spiders also struck out a season-high 18 times. Jaden Rose led the offense, going 2-for-6 with a run scored, an RBI and two doubles.

After winning the season-series opener against Green Bay, Fond du Lac has now dropped six straight games against the Rockers and falls to 1-6 in the season series. The Dock Spiders are also 0-2 in extra-inning games this season, with both losses coming against Green Bay.

The Dock Spiders continue the series against the Rockers on Tuesday, June 16, at 6:35 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field. The game is a $2 Tuesday presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union, Salmon's Meat Products and 107.1 The Bull. Fans can enjoy Salmon's hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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