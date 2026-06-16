Kyle Panganiban Stars in Stingers Win over Rox

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - Kyle Panganiban lifted the Willmar Stingers to an 8-5 victory Monday night over the St. Cloud Rox with a performance that featured three extra-base hits and seven runs batted in.

The Rox (13-8) struck first with one run in the top of the third as Alex Dupuy brought home Tyler Holland on a single through the right side.

Brooks Wright and Kai Gonzaga both reached on walks in the bottom of the fifth inning before Panganiban gave the Stingers (9-11) the lead with a two-run double to left field, 2-1.

Kyle Bade went 4.1 innings in his first start of the season for Willmar, allowing four hits with one earned run and eight strikeouts.

St. Cloud responded in the top half of the sixth with two more runs to retake the advantage. Owen Estabrook came across on a Tyler Holland walk before Tanner Recchio scored a second run on a sacrifice fly to left field, 3-2.

But the Stingers immediately struck back with four runs in the bottom frame. Noah Massey knotted the score again on a groundball that brought around David Estrada, then two batters later Panganiban swatted a three-run homer out to left to give the hosts a 6-3 lead.

The Rox got a run back in the eighth and loaded the bases with one out, but Parker Barraza fanned back-to-back batters to limit the damage.

Panganiban struck again in the bottom of the inning. He lifted his second longball of the night out to left field, scoring Wright and giving Willmar a four-run lead.

Aidan Mouton tacked on one last run for St. Cloud with a double to center field, scoring Garrett Shull, but Wyatt Mosley induced a double play with the bases loaded to seal the 8-5 win.

Panganiban finished the night 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI on his way to being named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game. The infielder from Cal State Northridge more than doubled his number of runs batted in on the season Monday night and now has 13 total.

The Stingers will go for the series win Tuesday when they face the Rox at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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