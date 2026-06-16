Woodchucks Dig Deep for Key Win in Lakeshore

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







MEQUON, WI- Wausau bent, but did not break on Monday night at Kapco Park, as the Woodchucks knocked off the Lakeshore Chinooks in comeback fashion with a 6-4 win to take the third game of the series.

Caleb Danzeisen (Arizona) provided one of the most important swings of the season with a go-ahead grand slam for Wausau in the seventh inning, making it back-to-back days with a grand slam for the Woodchucks. Chris Patterson (Missouri/Transfer Portal) chipped in with a 2-3 day at the plate, and had an RBI.

The bullpen kept Wausau in the game throughout. Jack Garvey (New Orleans) threw two shutout frames and earned three strikeouts. Jackson King (McHenry CC/Central Michigan) followed him with two scoreless innings of his own, with one strikeout. In the ninth, Reece Clapp (Illinois State) earned his third save of the season and tenth career Northwoods League save with three strikeouts to end the game.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

For the second straight day, Lakeshore took the early advantage. The Chinooks scored twice in both the first and second innings to quickly grow a 4-0 lead.

Wausau started the journey back in the game in the fourth, with a two-out RBI single from Chris Patterson putting the Woodchucks on the board. In the sixth, Patterson provided in the same spot, once again registering an RBI single to make the score 4-2.

Then, in the seventh, the big swing came again. With the bases loaded, Caleb Danzeisen mashed a towering go-ahead grand slam into right field, one of the biggest swings of the Woodchucks' season so far. It was Danzeisen's second home run of the road trip, and a massive breakthrough for Wausau in the game. That one swing would be enough for Wausau to hold on, as the Woodchucks avoided back-to-back defeats in the process.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Tonight's victory marked just the second time this season that Wausau won a game that they trailed going into the sixth inning.

The Woodchucks have hit grand slams on back-to-back days for the second time in the Corey Thompson era. The first one was back in Thompson's first season, on July 26 and 27, 2021, when Ryan Sepede and Brock Watkins hit grand slams on back-to-back days in wins against Green Bay.

Wausau now has more grand slams as a team this season (3) than in all of 2025.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau improves to 13-5, and have won two of the first three games in their seven-game road trip. Wausau remains in sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West Division first half standings, with both the Green Bay Rockers and the Madison Mallards each a game and a half behind.

The Woodchucks look to take the four game series outright against Lakeshore in their final regular season game in Mequon of 2026. First pitch from Kapco Park is slated for 6:05 p.m.. Wausau returns to Athletic Park on Friday, June 19, as they host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. It's Boy Band Firework Friday at the ballpark, presented by Cellcom, and the first 200 fans through the gates receive a light baton. The Mosinee Youth Baseball team also has a fundraiser night! All tickets for remaining 2026 Woodchucks games at Athletic Park can be purchased on woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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