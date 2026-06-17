Chinooks Bats Quiet After Second Inning in Loss

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, WI.- For their fifth game of the year versus Wausau, the Lakeshore Chinooks faced the Woodchucks on Monday, June 15 at 6:05 pm CDT. Entering Monday, the four-game series between the teams was split 1-1.

Jackson Kobylarczyk made the start for the Chinooks, with it being his first appearance in 12 days. Despite the long rest, Kobylarczyk was solid through his first three innings pitched, holding the Woodchucks scoreless on three hits.

During that period, the Chinooks provided Kobylarczyk with early run support. In the bottom of the first inning, the Chinooks scored a pair of runs off a David Hogg II RBI single and Wyatt Gatlin RBI groundout.

In the bottom half of the following inning, Aukai Kea nearly left the yard, settling for a two-run double off the right field wall to make the score 4-0.

Continuing his strong start, Kobylarczyk cruised to two efficient outs on six pitches in the top half of the fourth inning. Needing one more out to record four scoreless innings, a single and stolen base from Joey McLaughlin, put himself in scoring position as he eventually scored on a Chris Patterson RBI single.

Before the Woodchucks could cause any more damage on offense, catcher Nathan Hanel threw out his second runner of the game. Hanel had a successful day behind the dish, throwing out three runners and allowing just one steal.

This season, Hanel has split catching reps with Aukai Kea, with Kea spending the previous two years playing in the SEC at Vanderbilt University.

"I've been talking to him about receiving and how he goes about blocking and everything," Hanel said. "We've had some good talks and it's going well so far."

Kobylarczyk's third out in the fourth inning was his last, as he was pulled in the top of the fifth inning after allowing a leadoff single to Jake Berkland. Although he allowed seven hits and some hard contact, Kobylarczyk navigated traffic well, stranding five runners on base and two in scoring position.

Assistant coach Brian Gregory said Kobylarczyk was able to throw off speed pitches in fastball counts, which can help pitchers when they are down in counts and the opposing batters are expecting a fastball.

"If he can continue to do that, he's going to be a staple there and make his starts and be effective," Gregory said.

Through four starts, Kobylarczyk sports a 3.78 ERA in 16.2 innings.

With Kobylarczyk removed from the game in the top of the fifth inning, Carter Kutz was the first move out of the bullpen. In his first inning of work, Kutz induced a 9-4 double play and an inning-ending groundout.

In his next two innings pitched, the Woodchucks found more success. After allowing a run in the top of the sixth, the Woodchucks loaded the bases in the following inning.

A walk to Dawson Harman led to the bases being loaded, which proved costly for Kutz and the Chinooks as the next batter Caleb Danzeisen launched a go-ahead grand slam.

With the Woodchucks leading by two, the Chinooks struggled to get anything going on offense, leaving a runner on base in each of the last three innings and eventually losing 6-4.

After the Chinooks scored four runs through the first two innings, they went 6-26 at the plate with nine strikeouts. After the game, Gregory's message to the team was about winning innings.

"From the offensive side, we really have to be more disciplined," Gregory said. "We do a good job in our practices and working out, then all of a sudden in big moments it kind of goes away."

The Chinooks have an opportunity to split the series with the Woodchucks on Tuesday, June 16. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm CDT at Moonlight Graham field in Mequon, Wi.







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