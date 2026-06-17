LePage Set to Start in Series Finale

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a dramatic win last night in Fond du Lac, Green Bay will turn to one of their most proven arms to start in the series finale. Alex Lepage will toe the rubber as the Rockers seek to sweep the Dock Spiders yet again.

LePage has had a handful of unorthodox starts this season. In the home opener, he hit his pitch limit in the first inning and down in Fox Cities Stadium, he gave up five runs in just four innings pitched. Most recently, his start in Mequon was cut short due to a fog delay. Tonight, he will look to put all of that behind him as he takes on a struggling Fond du Lac team.

For the Dock Spiders, it will be Josh Holst. He has pitched really well this season, but the one questionable outing game against Green Bay earlier this year. He gave up two runs in a game that the Rockers won 5-4. The Rockers will need to be on their game offensively as lefty pitchers have been a tough customer for the Green Bay lineup.

The Rockers found steady offensive production in last night's game and they will need more of that this evening. With a strong pitcher for Fond du lac, the Rockers will need to jump on him early and often. Manufacturing runs in the early going will be essential to not allow Holst to get into a groove. Green Bay scored eleven runs yesterday, but there was an opportunity for more in the first few frames.

David Ballenilla and Aidan Kuni, who were off yesterday, will return to the lineup. Kuni leads in on-base percentage and Ballenilla has done nothing but produce since returning to Titletown for his second season. Those two bats could be critical at the top of the lineup for Josh Merrill.

The Rockers kickoff a four game homestand this Wednesday starting with a doubleheader versus the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The first pitch is slated for 12:05 pm. Cool Hat and Fire on High will be the pregame concerts for Wednesday's games. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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