Rockers Extend Their Win Streak to Four

Published on June 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers celebrate in the field

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers celebrate in the field(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers took down Fond du Lac Sunday afternoon, 6-0, and now have their longest winning streak of the season at six. Additionally, they closed out the Dock Spiders for their first shutout of 2026.

The shutout was highlighted by Green Bay's starter, Jeyoung Park, who tossed five shutout frames of one-hit baseball, that included five strikeouts and no walks. Park has now tossed at least four strikeouts or more in each of his four starts. The right-hander from Seoul, South Korea also earned his first Northwoods League win.

After going down 1-2-3 in the first inning, Green Bay tallied two runs in the 2nd, after Max Humphrey scored on a wild pitch, and Seungman Shin grounded out to the 2nd baseman, driving home David Ballenilla.

After neither team scored for three and a half innings, the Rockers added another in the 6th, when Shin scored off the bat of Zach Novakowski, who hit two triples this afternoon. The game was then broken open in the bottom half of the 8th, with Shin drove a ball over the right center field wall for his third homer of the season, that scored Parker Martin and Josh Martin. All three home runs for Shin have come at Capital Credit Union Park.

The game was closed out by right hander KJ Ward, who fanned two batters in the ninth.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 17th for a double header against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Game one will begin at 12:05 pm, with game two following at 6:35 pm. Game one is Kids and Seniors day, with game two as Youth Sports Night. Kids 12 and under get free entry when they wear their youth sports jersey from any sport! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.