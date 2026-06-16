Green Bay Tops Fond du Lac in Extras

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After giving up six unanswered runs to blow a five-run lead, the Rockers bats came alive late to defeat the Dock Spiders 11-9 in extra innings. It was a true sign of resilience from the defending champions who moved to 12-7 on the season and extended their win streak to five.

The scoring started in the first inning as the Dock Spiders scratched across two runs on Caden Crask-Weeks. The lefty struggled in his one inning of work, hitting his 35-pitch limit. The offense for Green Bay came alive in the middle innings.

Dom Bello had two RBI doubles to help Green Bay stay within reach of Fond du Lac in the early goings. The big inning for Green Bay came in the fourth as Eli Selga stung a two-RBI double and Parker Martin lined a two-RBI single. Green Bay jumped out to a 8-3 lead heading into the seventh inning.

The Dock Spiders picked up some momentum in the home frame. After several softly hit singles off of Zachary Tenn, Fond du Lac was in business. Cole Lockwood had an RBI single for the Spiders followed by a wild pitch where three runners came around to score. What seemed like the turning point in the game for Fondy, turned out to be the play that sparked the Rockers offense in the late innings.

Green Bay wasted no time answering in the top of the eighth. Back-to-back singles had the Rockers with the tying run in scoring position. With two outs in the frame, Coleman Lewis shot a base hit into right to tie the game. Titan Tagac, the lefty reliever, then sent the game into extras with a perfect ninth inning.

Max Humphrey had an RBI single in the tenth and Coleman Lewis added on another clutch hit to make the Rocker lead two. Titan Targac then sealed the deal in the bottom half to secure the win.

The Rockers now move into second place in the Great Lakes West and trail the Wausau Woodchucks by a game and a half. They will look for their third straight series sweep tomorrow with Alex LePage set to start.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Sunday, June 14th, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Postgame catch on the field will be available at the conclusion of the contest. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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