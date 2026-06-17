Rockers Give up Three-Run Lead, Fall to Dock Spiders

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - In a contest in which the Rockers led for seven and a half innings, Green Bay fell to Fond du Lac 8-3. The Rockers took the series win, three games to one, but missed an opportunity to move up in the division standings.

The scoring began early for Green Bay, something that has become accustomed this season. In the first, Eli Selga drove in Aidan Kuni for his 22nd RBI of the season, and gave Green Bay an early lead. Then, in the fifth inning, John Handy skied a two run homer over the left field wall for his first knock of the season. Until the bottom half of the eighth inning, Green Bay held a 3-0 lead.

After six scoreless frames from Alex LePage, that included nine strikeouts, Green Bay made a call to the pen with Garrett Carter. He worked around a bases-loaded jam, and kept the Dock Spiders at bay. In the eighth, Green Bay called on Caden Roth. Three batters later, Joey Arend slammed a double off the centerfield wall that scored Miles Vandenheuvel. A pair of singles later, Fond du Lac tied the ball game.

A change brought out Henry Irwin, who hit his first batter, as Fond du Lac took the lead. Two hits later, and four more runs were tacked on for the Dock Spiders, with a five run advantage. In the ninth, Green Bay was shut down, despite a two out single from Zach Novakowski.

Green Bay now falls to 12-8 on the season, and 12-8 in Great Lakes West play, while Fond du Lac improves to 8-15, and 4-13 in Great Lakes West play.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 17th for a double header against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Game one will begin at 12:05 pm, with game two following at 6:35 pm. Game one is Kids and Seniors day, with game two as Youth Sports Night. Kids 12 and under get free entry when they wear their youth sports jersey from any sport! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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