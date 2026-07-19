Rockers Beat Battle Jacks for Eight Straight Home Win

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers react after scoring

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers react after scoring(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - An early lead in the first that the Rockers never gave up fueled them to an 8-4 win over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

Almost all of Green Bay's scoring happened in the first inning, when the Rockers put up a six spot to begin the ball game. Daniel Harden (Houston), who was still looking for his first hit as a Rocker, brought in a majority of the runs, with his bases clearing triple. A home run off the bat of Landon Schaefer (Kansas State) added to the lead, to make it 6-0.

Each team added a run of their own across the 2nd and 3rd innings, with Green Bay still holding their six run advantage at 7-1. Two home runs off the bats of Thomas Cooper (William and Mary) and Jonny Marquez (Missouri Baptist), helped the Battle Jacks climb to within 3. Then, Rocker reliever Zach Tenn (Hawai'i Pacific) came in and slammed the door shut on the Battle Creek, tossing five innings of shutout baseball. In the five innings, Tenn fanned five batters as well.

Green Bay has now won eight-straight at home, eight of their last 10, and moved above the .500 mark in the second half standings for the first time.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Sunday, July 19, hosting the Battle Creek Battle Jacks! First pitch is slated for 1:05 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 12:00 pm. It's a giveaway day, as the Rockers hand out a Rockers Toothbrush holder, Presented by: TDS; so be there early! Families can also play catch postgame on the field! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the Acoustic Endorphins! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

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