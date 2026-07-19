Aiden Arnett Homers As Madison Mallards Return To Win Column

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (28-19) cruised past the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (19-31) in front of a sold-out crowd at Warner Park on Saturday night.

Madison wasted no time getting on the board, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Brayden Zilis (Illinois State University) raced home on a wild pitch. The Mallards added to their advantage two innings later as Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) launched a towering two-run home run to left, extending the lead to 3-0.

Fond du Lac's lone offensive spark came in the fifth inning when Quincy Mazeke (University of Cincinnati) connected on a solo home run. It was the only hit surrendered by Madison starter Noah Musolf (Valparaiso University), who turned in a dominant outing, allowing just the one run over five innings while striking out three.

The score remained unchanged until the eighth, when the Mallards put the game out of reach. With two outs and two runners on, Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) lined a two-run single that scored Arnett and Nate Novinska (University of Illinois), pushing Madison's lead to 5-1.

Ike Young (University of Illinois) sealed the victory with a perfect ninth inning as the Mallards completed a dominant all-around pitching performance. Musolf earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, while Aidan Ray (State College of Florida) was charged with the loss for the Dock Spiders.

The Mallards and Dock Spiders wrap up their home-and-home series Sunday afternoon in Fond du Lac, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Tuesday for a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks beginning at 4:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

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