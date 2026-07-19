Rox Fall, 13-10, to Hot Tots, Aim to Split Series Sunday to End Road Trip

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Brandon Pelechowicz on game night

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Brandon Pelechowicz on game night(St. Cloud Rox)

WATFORD CITY, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (32-18) fell just short to the Minot Hot Tots (19-32) 13-10 in a shootout on Saturday ahead of the series finale on Sunday.

The Rox offense jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second with an RBI double from Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) and a sacrifice fly courtesy of Kaden Amundson (Arkansas State University).

The lead expanded in the top of the third as Austin Haley (Arkansas State University) scorched the baseball over the wall for his third home run of the season. After Haley's solo shot, the Rox found back-to-back RBI doubles from Brett White (University of Iowa) and Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) to make the score 5-0 in favor of the Rox.

The bats kept hot in the top of the fourth, adding another two runs to the scoreboard. Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) jolted the offense with a double of his own before stealing two bases, including home, to score a run. Haley drove in another run with a double, his third hit of the day, to extend the advantage to 7-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Amundson hit St. Cloud's fifth RBI double of the game, and Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) had an RBI single to extend the lead up to eight at 9-1.

In the bottom half of the fifth, Brandon Pelechowicz (American River CC) finished his longest outing of the season on the mound in his first start of the 2026 campaign with five complete innings of work.

The Hot Tots rallied all the way back in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead at 13-10, setting the Rox up to need a rally of their own in the top of the ninth.

Frost led off the ninth inning with a single, and Amundson walked directly after to put two runners on base. Frost eventually scored on a wild pitch, but the momentum was sent to a halt as the comeback fell just short.

The Rox will look to end the five-day road trip on a positive note with the chance to split the series with Minot on Sunday, July 19.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Austin Haley.

The Rox wrap up the road trip and the series against the Minot Hot Tots on Sunday, July 19, at 6:35 PM. The next Rox home game is next Tuesday, July 21, at 6:35 PM against the La Crosse Loggers, presented by Magnifi Financial. There will be a Drawstring Bag Giveaway for the first 300 fans at Joe Faber Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.