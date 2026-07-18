Flying Mummies Storm Back to Rout Growlers 17-10

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies erased an early four-run deficit Friday night, following up their Thursday night offensive display by exploding for 17 runs on 19 hits to defeat the Kalamazoo Growlers 17-10 at Don McBride Stadium. Richmond improves to 6-7 on the season, while Kalamazoo falls to 6-8.

The Growlers wasted little time jumping in front, scoring four runs in the opening inning behind RBI hits from Trevor Johnson and DeMir Heidelberg while capitalizing on a Richmond throwing error.

After being held scoreless through two innings, the Mummies began chipping away in the third. Jackson Thomas reached on a dropped third strike before Prince DeBoskie singled, and Landen Fry reached on an error that allowed Thomas to score. Ashton Seymore followed with an RBI groundout to trim the deficit to 4-2.

Richmond continued its comeback in the fourth. Eric Harper drew a leadoff walk before Drew Phillips and Jackson Thomas collected consecutive singles. A wild pitch brought Phillips home, and Prince DeBoskie's groundout plated Thomas to even the game at four.

The Mummies seized control with a four-run fifth inning. Jackson Cliatt and Ashton Seymore opened the frame with singles before Eric Harper ripped a two-run double into left field. Weston Mazey followed with an RBI single, and Drew Phillips added an RBI double as Richmond took an 8-4 lead.

Kalamazoo answered with three runs in the sixth, highlighted by Case Sullivan's RBI double and Trevor Johnson's RBI single, cutting the Richmond advantage to one. The Mummies immediately responded in the bottom half, however, as four consecutive singles from Landen Fry, Jackson Cliatt, Ashton Seymore, and Eric Harper produced another run and stretched the lead to 9-7.

The Growlers briefly reclaimed momentum in the seventh when Johnson launched a three-run homer to center field, giving Kalamazoo a 10-9 advantage.

But Richmond answered yet again.

After loading the bases with a hit batter and three walks, Ashton Seymore lined a two-run single to center before Maxwell Molessa's groundout brought home another run, putting the Mummies back in front 12-10. Richmond put the game away in the eighth with its biggest inning of the night. Weston Mazey drew a leadoff walk before Phillips, Thomas, Prince DeBoskie, and Fry delivered consecutive hits. Seymore added yet another RBI single, and the Mummies scored five runs in the inning to complete the offensive outburst.

Seymore delivered one of the finest offensive performances of the season, finishing 5-for-6 with four RBIs. Drew Phillips went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Landen Fry collected two hits, drove in two runs, scored twice, and reached base four times. Jackson Cliatt added two hits and an RBI, Eric Harper finished 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, Jackson Thomas scored twice and drove in two, and Prince DeBoskie reached base three times while scoring three runs. Richmond finished with 19 hits, drew seven walks, and scored 17 runs despite leaving nine runners on base.

JT Huether allowed four runs, two earned, over four innings in the start. Jalen Sami tossed a scoreless fifth inning before Zach Neville was charged with six earned runs in 1.2 innings of relief. Theodore Hohn earned the victory, improving to 1-1 after recording the final seven outs without allowing a run.

Trevor Johnson led Kalamazoo offensively, going 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs. Josh Campbell reached base three times, while Brock Sell, Logan Tribble, Charlie Caruso, DeMir Heidelberg, and Case Sullivan each contributed hits in the loss.

The Flying Mummies continue their six-game homestand Saturday night as they open a two-game series against the Kenosha Kingfish at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

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