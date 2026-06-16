Strong Start by MoonDogs Holds Big Sticks Offense to One Run in Loss
Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Badlands Big Sticks News Release
DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (10-9) struggled at the plate against the Mankato MoonDogs (8-12), which shut down Badlands' hot bats on Monday night.
Starting pitching for both sides shut down the offense for the first 4 innings, with both sides struggling to find base runners against Big Sticks starter Shane Holman (Butler CC) and Nick Johnson.
In the 5th inning, the MoonDogs' Cole Clark struck a 2-run single to the outfield, giving them the lead.
The action continued in the 6th for Mankato when Evan Saunders hit a deep home run to center field that extended their lead to 3-0.
Cooper Rasmussen (FIU) led off the 6th inning with a solo home run for the Big Sticks, which would be the lone run scored for Badlands, making it a 3-1 game.
Evan Rolbiecki added two more for the MoonDogs on a single to center in the 8th inning that would provide the insurance needed to win 5-1 over the Big Sticks.
The Big Sticks now trail the season series against the MoonDogs 3-2 and look to tie the series against Mankato on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.
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