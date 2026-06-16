Strong Start by MoonDogs Holds Big Sticks Offense to One Run in Loss

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (10-9) struggled at the plate against the Mankato MoonDogs (8-12), which shut down Badlands' hot bats on Monday night.

Starting pitching for both sides shut down the offense for the first 4 innings, with both sides struggling to find base runners against Big Sticks starter Shane Holman (Butler CC) and Nick Johnson.

In the 5th inning, the MoonDogs' Cole Clark struck a 2-run single to the outfield, giving them the lead.

The action continued in the 6th for Mankato when Evan Saunders hit a deep home run to center field that extended their lead to 3-0.

Cooper Rasmussen (FIU) led off the 6th inning with a solo home run for the Big Sticks, which would be the lone run scored for Badlands, making it a 3-1 game.

Evan Rolbiecki added two more for the MoonDogs on a single to center in the 8th inning that would provide the insurance needed to win 5-1 over the Big Sticks.

The Big Sticks now trail the season series against the MoonDogs 3-2 and look to tie the series against Mankato on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.