Dock Spiders Rise Past the Rockers

Published on June 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders broke through with eight runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Green Bay Rockers 8-3 after being held scoreless through the first seven innings.

Green Bay took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning on an RBI single by Eli Selga and extended its advantage to 3-0 on a two-run home run from John Handy.

Fond du Lac responded in the eighth inning with a sustained offensive rally. Joey Arend started the scoring with an RBI double, while Miles Vandenheuvel added a two-run double. Kane Wilson contributed a sacrifice fly, and RBI singles from Tommy Googins, JJ Nielsen and Jaden Rose helped the Dock Spiders score eight runs in the frame and take an 8-3 lead.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Fond du Lac and ended a six-game skid against Green Bay.

On the mound, Dock Spiders pitchers limited the Rockers to six hits and two walks. Josh Holst delivered the longest outing for Fond du Lac, working five innings and allowing three hits.

Ethan Zufall closed out the game with three scoreless innings, striking out three while surrendering two hits.

Offensively, the Dock Spiders totaled 10 hits and had three players record multi-hit performances. Shortstop Tommy Googins went 3-for-4 with a run scored, a double and an RBI. Center fielder Miles Vandenheuvel and designated hitter Joey Arend each collected two hits and combined for three RBI.

The Dock Spiders continue their homestand on Wednesday, June 17, when they host the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field. The game is Medical Professionals Night presented by SSM Health, and tickets are $5 every Wednesday courtesy of WFRV-TV.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2026

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