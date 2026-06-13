Dock Spiders Rally to Take Down the Growlers

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Dock Spiders earned their first road victory since May 28, defeating the Kalamazoo Growlers 13-4 after an eight-run eighth inning.

Fond du Lac opened the scoring in the first inning when Quincy Mazeke scored on a Carson Willis RBI ground-rule double. Kalamazoo responded in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 2-1 lead. The Dock Spiders regained the advantage in the second as Kane Wilson drove in Luke Meyer with a sacrifice fly, and Willis followed with an RBI single that scored Dylan Archuleta.

The Dock Spiders added to their lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Cam Uzzillia and a throwing error that allowed Carson Willis to score. Kalamazoo answered in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 5-4. Fond du Lac then broke the game open in the eighth, scoring eight runs with the help of eight walks, one hit and two sacrifice flies.

The Dock Spiders' patience at the plate played a key role in the victory. Fond du Lac drew 13 walks and finished with 16 free passes overall, including hit-by-pitches, while totaling 13 runs on 12 hits.

Offensively, catcher Carson Willis led the way, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a game-high three RBI. Center fielder Quincy Mazeke and first baseman Luke Meyer also recorded multiple-hit performances.

On the mound, Dock Spiders pitchers allowed just three walks and struck out seven batters. The staff held Kalamazoo scoreless over the final seven innings of the game.

Starter Sebastian Khan worked five innings, allowing four runs while striking out two. Relievers Gunner Gilmore and Miles Vandenheuvel combined to throw four hitless innings with four strikeouts to close out the victory.

The next Dock Spiders game is Saturday at 3:05 p.m. against the Green Bay Rockers at Capital Credit Union Park to start off a four game set between the two teams. The next Dock Spiders home game is Monday, June 15 against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. Fans who show up early can snag a Caleb Durbin Relic Card (first 500 fans only)- presented by Real Sports Cards.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







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