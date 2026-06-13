Mummies Rout Rivets, Reach 10-Win Mark

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







The Richmond Flying Mummies wasted little time taking control Friday night at Don McBride Stadium, scoring eight runs through the first two innings and cruising to a 12-3 win over the Rockford Rivets. With the victory, Richmond improves to 10-8 on the season and completes a two-game home sweep of Rockford (8-10).

After surrendering an unearned run in the top of the first, the Mummies immediately answered with a five-run bottom half. Prince DeBoskie, Drew Phillips, Landen Fry, DJ Scheumann, Jimmy Chadwell, and Caden Fahy all contributed as Richmond sent nine batters to the plate and grabbed a 5-1 lead.

The offense kept rolling in the second inning. DeBoskie opened the frame with another hit before Fry, Scheumann, Chadwell, and Cal Schembra helped plate three more runs, pushing the advantage to 8-1. Richmond added three more in the fourth, highlighted by Eric Harper's three-run homer to right field, extending the lead to 11-1.

Landen Fry paced the offense with a 3-for-4 night, scoring three runs and driving in another. Chadwell finished with three RBIs, while Schembra collected three RBIs of his own, including a run-scoring triple. Fahy enjoyed his best game of the season, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

On the mound, starter Parker Bleck continued his strong start to the summer, allowing just one earned run over four innings while striking out three. Elias Murdock (1-0) earned the win after striking out six across three innings of relief, and Dillon Eden closed out the final two frames.

Rockford threatened briefly with two unearned runs in the fifth and additional runners on base, but Richmond's pitching staff settled in and struck out 10 Rivets hitters on the night.

The Flying Mummies now head north for a two-game weekend road series against the Madison Mallards (10-6) at Warner Park. First pitch for Saturday's game is scheduled for 7:05PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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