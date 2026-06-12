Duluth Drops Hotly Contested Game to Minot 3-2

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies lost a tight game 3-2 to the Minot Hot Tots on Thursday, falling to 7-10 on the season. A late rally fell just short as Duluth left the bases loaded on the final out. Minot jumped above .500 again at 9-8 as they continued their best start in franchise history.

The game was a pitchers duel from start to finish. Veteran starters Devin Doyle and Brady Dockan traded blows for six innings. Doyle finished with a quality start, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six for Duluth, conceding one run. Dockan's line was a near mirror, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while fanning four in six frames.

The Huskies plated the first run of the game in the second on back-to-back doubles from slugger Jalen Smith and Gabe Jones, the two way player making his offensive debut for Duluth. The Hot Tots responded in the fourth with four singles, the third of which brought in a run off the bat of Andrew Clapinski.

The Huskies turned to Carter Boos out of the bullpen first, but after he walked the first two batters, Devin Costa was quickly called upon to relieve Boos. He did so to great effect, picking off a runner and striking out two more to keep the game knotted at one. Finn Furcht came on for the eighth and conceded two runs, one of them earned. Clapinski smoked a double into left-center for the RBI and later scored on a Chris Daniels sacrifice fly.

The Hot Tots got great work from Jaden Davis and Kevin Rahe in the seventh and eighth respectively, combining for just one baserunner allowed in two shutout frames. Davis earned the win on the game, his second of the season in three appearances. In the ninth, Minot manager Brian Lewis turned to starter-turned-reliever Oliver Brown, a southpaw, to face the lefties at the top of the Duluth lineup. After Brown walked the first three hitters, Lewis quickly relieved him. Dylan Leoff came on and forced Reagan Reeder to pop out and Jalen Smith to ground out. After hitting Jones with a pitch, Leoff induced a foul popout from Parker Kristall to the catcher Clapinski to strand the bases loaded and secure the save and the win for his team.

Doyle improved his team-best ERA on the loss and came away with a no-decision for the Huskies. Jones was impressive offensively in his debut, doubling twice and reaching in three of four plate appearances. Minot continued a trend of shutdown pitching on the road, allowing just two runs to shrink an already minuscule 2.87 road ERA as a team. Clapinski had three hits for the second consecutive game and played a part in all three Minot runs, driving in two and scoring a third.

On Deck

The Huskies and Hot Tots conclude their two game set tomorrow, Friday June 12th, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. CT. The Huskies then head south to Rochester to take on the Honkers for the first time this season before returning home for five games in four days next week.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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