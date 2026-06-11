Bjorn Lind Ends Game-Of-The-Year Candidate with Walkoff, Huskies Win 11-10

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies and Bismarck Larks played a game of the year candidate that crossed from Wednesday night to the wee hours of Thursday morning at Wade Stadium. After multiple rain delays and 10 innings of baseball, Bjorn Lind laced a walk-off single to left for an 11-10 win.

The game was initially delayed 40 minutes due to rain, and once the game finally began, the Larks quickly carded three runs on five first-inning hits, chasing Huskie starter Cameron Johnson. Bismarck posted another tally in the second before more rain delayed the game a further 75 minutes.

The Huskies got one back in the fourth on an RBI single by Manny Dorantes, and roared to life in the fifth. Duluth batted around and used a bases-loaded error and two run-scoring walks to rack up five runs on three hits. Duluth extended its newfound lead to 7-4 when Reagan Reeder lashed an RBI single to right in the sixth.

Noah Caceres helped the Larks take advantage of a two-out error and infield single with a hit that plated two in the seventh, making the score 7-6. The visitors then were issued six consecutive free passes by Huskie pitching, scoring two runs and handing Bismarck the 8-7 lead. Parker Kristall stepped up with Duluth down to its final out and belted a game-tying home run to center field, sending the marathon contest to extras.

Three two-out walks and an infield single forced in two Bismarck runs in the 10th, and Duluth's backs were up against the wall once again. Benji Kautto scampered to first in the last of the tenth on a dropped third strike, and George McIntyre and Blake Eckerle took consecutive hit-by-pitches to force in a run. Bjorn Lind stepped in with the bases loaded and sizzled a line drive into left-center field. Kautto scored easily, and McIntyre crossed from second base to give Duluth its first walk-off win of the season.

Cameron Johnson started and threw just the first, allowing three runs. Abe Ahlberg conceded one in his lone inning. Luke Harrington threw 2.1 scoreless relief innings, striking out two. Jacob Boland relieved him and threw 2.2 frames, stranding three inherited runners to start his outing and allowing just two unearned runs. Jude Sundquist threw 1-plus, fanning one and allowing a pair of runs. Gabe Jones got the win despite walking six across 2.0 innings and giving up three runs.

McIntyre scored twice, including the game-winning run. Lind went 3-for-6 with two RBI. Kristall collected his second multi-hit day and first home run. Dorantes reached in three plate appearances (two hits and a walk) and drove in two.

Duluth stepped to 7-9 on the season, and Bismarck dropped to 6-8.

On Deck

The Huskies kick off a two-game home series with the Minot Hot Tots tomorrow at 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2026

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