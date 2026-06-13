Green Bay Rallies from a Six-Run Deficit, Walk-off Chinooks

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers' Max Humphrey on game night

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers' Max Humphrey on game night(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After winning the opening game of the doubleheader, the Rockers erased a six run lead for the Chinooks in game two, capping off a wild day at Capital Credit Union Park with a 7-6 over Lakeshore.

The scoring started in the third inning for Lakeshore, tagging Will Harrigan for two earned runs on a two run shot from Bryan Lorenz. A Cade Sears single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly from Dylan Harer scored two more to make it 4-0 in favor of Lakeshore. A groundout from Jake Altman would make it 5-0 before the inning ended.

Bryan Lorenz homered in the fifth, his second of the day, which would be the last Chinook offense of the night. In the bottom half of the inning, Green Bay rallied, scoring five runs to climb within just one run of the Lakeshore lead. It began with two outs, when Mike Dee was hit by a pitch and Aidan Kuni walked. A broken bat single from RJ Furcal Jr. scored Dee, the offense was off and running.

A Coleman Lewis walk left the bases loaded and Max Humphrey at the plate. A hanging breaking ball was left where it shouldn't have been, and Humphrey took advantage, mashing a grand slam for his second home run of the season, and the first grand slam of his career at any level.

Then, in the bottom half of the seventh, with Green Bay down to their last out, Furcal Jr. drew a full count walk to give the Rockers life. Five pitches later, Coleman Lewis ended the ball game on a towering two-run shot in his Northwoods League debut, giving Green Bay the sweep of the Chinooks.

With the win, Green Bay now sits just 2.5 games behind Wausau for the lead in the Great Lakes West Division.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Saturday, June 13th, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, with first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. It's 920 Day, with $9 tickets, $2 beers, and 0 reasons not to have fun! Promo code: 920. Additionally, kids can run the bases at the end of the game! The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The Flight Crew. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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