Where Everyone Belongs: The Heart Behind Hosting

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







For many families, summer means baseball. For those who open their homes to players for the Bismarck Larks, it means something even more meaningful: creating lifelong relationships built around kindness, connection, and community.

For the Hegels, welcoming others into their home has always been a way of life. "When our biological sons were in high school, we started hosting foreign exchange students," they shared. "Then I met a young lady who had finished residential treatment and had nowhere to go. We felt called to become foster parents." That calling led to more than twenty years of fostering youth, many of whom they still keep in touch with today. In fact, one of the first children they fostered still lives nearby and regularly visits on weekends. "We like having young people in our home," they said. "That's really how hosting players started, too."

Their journey with the Larks became even more personal when their son, Myles, became a "Bat Bird" for the team. Spending evenings at the ballpark quickly became a staple of family life, and hosting players felt like the natural next step. "We'd be at the games anyway," they said. "And Myles would always have someone close to the field he knew."

What makes the Host Family experience truly special is the welcoming environment families create for players during their summer in Bismarck. Many players arrive in town not knowing a soul, and Host Families work hard to make them feel comfortable from day one. "We always tell anyone new coming into our home, 'This is your home too,'" the Hegels said. "We want you to feel like you belong." Their house quickly became a vibrant gathering place, filled with activities and opportunities for players to relax after long days at the ballpark. "We made our home the place our sons would bring their friends," they explained. "We hope to continue that with others."

For Host Families, the experience is about far more than baseball; it is about learning from players from different backgrounds while supporting them during a demanding season. "Being a host family brings new youth from different areas of the country," they shared. "You learn about them, and they become part of your family."

Hosting also gives families a unique perspective on the grueling, behind-the-scenes work of a Larks season. Families witness firsthand the early mornings, the endless practices, and the sheer exhaustion that comes with balancing a packed summer schedule. "Hosting gives you a more intense knowledge of the behind-the-scenes of the Larks," they said. "The practices, the volunteering, the road trips, and those late-night returns from away games."

Even after the season ends, many of these relationships continue to thrive through social media, birthday messages, and visits whenever possible. "Last summer, we actually got to meet the parents of one of our players," they shared. "That was really nice."

For this family, saying yes to the program simply feels right every single summer. "Come every spring," they said, "saying yes to hosting feels natural." At its heart, the Larks Host Family program is about more than just providing a bed to sleep in-it is about creating lasting connections, offering unwavering support, and making sure every player knows they truly have a home in Bismarck.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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