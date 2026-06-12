Flying Mummies Walk off Rivets in 12-Inning Thriller on Napoleon Dynamite Night

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - On Napoleon Dynamite Night, the Richmond Flying Mummies delivered a finish most certainly worthy of the spotlight, walking off the Rockford Rivets 14-13 in 12 innings Thursday evening at Don McBride Stadium. Richmond (9-8) appeared firmly in control early, building a 10-3 advantage through six innings behind timely hitting, aggressive baserunning, and a strong start from Nick Julian. The Rivets (8-9), however, refused to go away.

After Julian allowed just two runs (one earned) over five innings while striking out five, Owen Weeks added two innings of relief before Rockford erupted in the eighth. A combination of walks, hit batters, and defensive miscues helped the Rivets plate seven runs in the frame, turning a comfortable Richmond lead into a 10-10 tie game. The Mummies answered immediately in the bottom half when Drew Phillips launched a solo home run to left field, briefly restoring a one-run lead.

Rockford added another run in the ninth to tie the game at 11 before the clubs traded runs in each of the next two innings. Richmond capitalized on free bases and wild pitches to keep pace, while Casey Blevins settled things on the mound, limiting the Rivets to just one hit across the final three innings.

The decisive moment came in the bottom of the 12th. With Ashton Seymore beginning the inning as the automatic runner, Cal Schembra worked a walk and Jimmy Chadwell followed with another free pass. A wild pitch from Rockford reliever Michael Boyce then allowed Seymore to sprint home with the winning run, touching off a celebration as the Mummies completed the dramatic walk-off victory.

Prince DeBoskie led Richmond's offense with three hits, three runs scored, and five stolen bases. Landen Fry collected two hits and two RBIs, while Jackson Cliatt added two hits and a run batted in. Drew Phillips provided one of the night's biggest swings with his eighth-inning home run, and Jackson Thomas drove in two runs while reaching base twice.

Despite committing five errors, Richmond overcame the defensive struggles by drawing nine walks, stealing six bases, and consistently putting pressure on Rockford's pitching staff throughout the night.

Casey Blevins (2-1) earned the win for Richmond after tossing the final three innings, while Michael Boyce (0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing the game-winning run in the 12th.

The Flying Mummies and Rivets will meet once again Friday night in the fourth consecutive game between the two clubs and the second contest of the current home series. First pitch from Don McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35PM EST.







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