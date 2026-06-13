Kingfish Sweep Royal Oak, Push Winning Streak to Six

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish are back to .500.

Kenosha swept a doubleheader against the Royal Oak Leprechauns on Friday night at historic Simmons Field, taking game one 8-6 before grinding out a 4-2 win in game two.

The sweep pushed the Kingfish winning streak to six games and moved Kenosha back to 9-9 on the season. It also marked the third straight series sweep for the Fish, who have now won back-to-back doubleheaders after sweeping Battle Creek earlier in the week.

GAME ONE (Kenosha 8, Royal Oak 6):

Kenosha built an early lead and held on late, taking the opener 8-6 in seven innings.

The Kingfish jumped in front with two runs in the second inning. Ethan Sanchez and Ezra Essex both walked to open the frame before Remo Indomenico brought home Sanchez with a sacrifice fly. J.R. Nelson later singled to first base, scoring Essex and giving Kenosha a 2-0 lead.

The Fish added three more in the third. C.J. Deckinga singled and moved to second on an error before Indomenico walked. Cole Ide then delivered the big swing, launching a three-run home run to right field to stretch the lead to 5-0.

Royal Oak got on the board in the fourth, but Kenosha answered in the bottom half. Nelson walked, stole second and scored on a single from Deckinga to make it 6-1.

The Kingfish added two more runs in the fifth. Indomenico walked, Ide was hit by a pitch and Luke Landrus brought home Indomenico with a single to right. Noah Brandt later drove in Ide on a fielder's choice, pushing the lead to 8-1.

Royal Oak battled back with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh, but Kenosha held on to take the opener.

Ide finished 1-for-2 with the three-run homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Deckinga went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Nelson reached three times, stole a base, scored a run and drove in one. Landrus added a hit and an RBI.

Joseph Martin started for Kenosha and allowed one run on one hit over 3.1 innings, striking out four. Matthew Woodward earned the win in relief, allowing three unearned runs over 2.1 innings. Nick Bassi finished the final 1.1 innings.

GAME TWO (Kenosha 4, Royal Oak 2):

The Kingfish completed the sweep behind one swing from Nelson and a strong pitching performance from Jake Storey and Luke Weber.

Royal Oak scored first in the top of the first inning, but Kenosha answered in the second. Brian Gould and Deckinga reached, and Hunter Snyder walked to help set the table for Nelson.

Nelson came through with the biggest swing of game two, blasting a three-run home run to left field to give the Fish a 3-1 lead.

Royal Oak cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth on an RBI single from Aidan Schuck, but Storey limited the damage and kept Kenosha in front.

The Fish added an insurance run in the sixth. Gould walked, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch before Ethan Moore put the ball in play, allowing Gould to score on an error and make it 4-2.

From there, Weber took over.

The right-hander was dominant out of the bullpen, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out five to earn his first save of the summer. Storey earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings while striking out six.

Kenosha was held to just two hits in the finale, but Nelson's three-run blast proved to be the difference. Luke Landrus added the other Kingfish hit.

The Kingfish now head to Royal Oak to begin a two-game road set against the Leprechauns on Saturday. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. CT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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