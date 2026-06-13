Timko Stifles Mallards Offense, Pit Spitters Claim Game 1 of Doubleheader

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Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

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Seattle Seawolves Set for MLR Semifinal Clash with California Legion at Starfire Stadium TUKWILA, Wash. -- The Seattle Seawolves return to Starfire Stadium on Sunday night with a place in the Major League Rugby Championship on the line, hosting the California Legion in the Semifinal. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT in Tukwila.

For Seattle, the opportunity to play a postseason match at home carries added significance.

The Seawolves boast an impressive 85 percent winning record at Starfire Stadium, one of the strongest home records in Major League Rugby. Backed by one of the league's most passionate fan bases, Seattle will look to continue its success on home soil and book its place in next weekend's MLR Championship Final in Chicago.

Standing in their way is a familiar opponent.

California Legion have spent much of the season occupying second or third place on the MLR standings, consistently producing high-scoring performances behind one of the league's most dynamic attacks. They'll also arrive in Tukwila with added motivation after suffering defeat at Starfire just one week ago.

Adding another layer of intrigue to Sunday's semifinal, the two sides enter the contest having faced each other under identical conditions on the same pitch only seven days earlier.

For Head Coach Allen Clarke, the focus remains firmly on the present.

"Our mindset has always, first of all, there's always been belief," Clarke said. "Belief in the group and belief in what we're trying to achieve and belief that we could still get there even after rounds two, three, and four where we didn't pick up any wins."

After a challenging start to the campaign, Seattle fought its way back into playoff contention through a commitment to daily improvement and trust in the squad.

"We focused on what we can do better on a weekly basis, daily basis, and then performing on the field," Clarke said."The credit goes to the player group because lesser men would have folded and lesser teams would have hung up their tools and said it's not to be our year."

"We started this week at zero again with a view to purely focusing in on this game and never worrying about what's happened in the past and not thinking too far down the line. All focus is on the semifinal on Sunday."

The familiarity of facing California for a second consecutive week has helped streamline preparations while maintaining the group's energy heading into finals rugby.

"There's more of a feel," Clarke said. "We start each week recognizing what we did well and what we're going to do better. Then we build accordingly and we try to maintain that freshness: train fast--faster than the game--and train smart."

"After the game on Sunday to secure the home semifinal, a big message was congratulations but also enjoy this week. Too many people in professional sport never actually get to finals rugby, finals knockouts. So, to experience that, it's something to relish, look forward to with excitement."

That excitement has been amplified by the support Seattle receives at Starfire Stadium.

"It's been awesome," said scrum-half Andre Warner. "Starfire, the fans are always very loud, especially last weekend. It made a massive difference. Meeting the fans afterwards as well and having interaction with them has been absolutely--yeah, it helps you in the tough times in a game."

Warner has been one of Seattle's standout performers this season. The former Houston SaberCats playmaker arrived in Seattle with significant MLR experience, including two post-season appearances, and has proven invaluable throughout the Seawolves' playoff push.

Leading the team with seven try assists, Warner has excelled both at scrum-half and fly-half, stepping into the No. 10 jersey when injuries required additional versatility.

Clarke praised the consistency and leadership Warner has brought to the squad.

"Players like Patty, Davey, Andre, Marno, Divan--they just deliver it in spades on a weekly basis," Clarke said. "Both in the quality of their play, how they prepare for the games, and in their effort throughout the week and in the 80 minutes that matters."

Nicknamed "The General" by teammates, Warner has embraced his leadership role with characteristic humility.

"I think it started off as a joke, to be honest," Warner said. "As a team, you have to be the general of the team, and we actually did really well those two games. I don't read too much into it. It's just been--yeah, it's been awesome playing and I'm honestly enjoying it a lot."

Clarke believes the nickname has evolved into something much more meaningful.

"He's probably more than a general because many generals stand behind the battle line," Clarke said. "This guy leads from the front. If he's asking you to do something, he's going to do it himself, and that's why he has the respect of the players."

Another key figure in Seattle's postseason run has been Paddy Ryan, whose impact has been felt throughout the season.

The experienced USA Eagle arrived in Seattle after a proven MLR career and currently leads the Seawolves in scoring with seven tries, providing a powerful finishing presence and consistency in the forward pack.

The winner of Sunday's semifinal will advance to the Major League Rugby Championship Final in Chicago on June 21, where they will face either Old Glory DC or the Chicago Hounds, who meet on Monday.

For a Seattle side that refused to let its season slip away, another opportunity awaits.

"It's a wonderful story to date, and that's all it is to date," Clarke said. "But there are more chapters, and I'm not ready for this to be our last week."

Match Information

Major League Rugby Western Conference Semifinal Seattle Seawolves vs. California Legion Sunday, June 14 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT Starfire Stadium | Tukwila, Washington For tickets or more information please head to www.seawolves.rugby or follow along on socials @ Seawolves Rugby. About the Seattle Seawolves The last remaining founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship vs Glendale Raptors. In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 and 2025 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW.

Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media

mentions in 2024. For the most up-to-date Seattle Seawolves news, follow us on social @Seawolvesrugby.

About Major League Rugby Major League Rugby is a professional sports league representing the highest level of rugby competition in North America. MLR prides itself in fostering intense, high-stakes competition while bringing together a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. Matches are televised on ESPN, with many ESPN Sunday Night specials in 2026, among other national and local market platforms. For more information, visit www.Majorleague.Rugby and follow @USMLR on Twitter and Instagram.







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