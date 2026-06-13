Growlers Walk 13, Fall to Dock Spiders

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (11-7) walked 13 batters and watched a one-run game get away in the eighth against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (7-12) Friday night.

It was 5-4 heading into the eighth, with the Dock Spiders holding the advantage entering the late stages of the game. That's when it would get out of hand. Three pitchers, eight runs, one hit, two errors and seven walks. Suddenly, the Dock Spiders held a 13-4 lead, where the game would end one and a half innings later.

Kyle O'Hearn started for Kalamazoo, and didn't have the strongest outing, but kept the Growlers in the game when he exited. Bryce Brannon would find two innings of shutout ball and Liam Golden made his season-debut with one inning of shutout ball, where seven Growler innings would allow five runs.

On the offensive side, Chase Thomas picked up two RBI in the first, while Charlie Wortham picked up a multi-hit night and an RBI.

The eighth-inning set a poor Growler's record, as Kalamazoo found their most walks allowed in a game this season. The team had allowed just 66 walks in the first 17 games, and the season total is now up to 79. However, Kalamazoo still holds on to the top of the Great Lakes East, clinging to a one game lead over Richmond.

The Growlers play Traverse City Saturday night on "Swiftie Night - Wedding Edition," with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.