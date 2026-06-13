Buettenback's Three Homer Game Not Enough in 11-10 Loss

Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Willmar Stingers (7-10) lost 11-10 in ten innings to the Waterloo Bucks (7-9) at Riverfront Stadium. The result split the two game series that had a total of 43 hits recorded and 48 runs scored between the two teams.

In the opening inning Max Buettenback put the Stingers ahead 2-0 with a two-run homerun to rightfield after Cru Huenfeld led off the contest with a walk. It was foreshadowing for what was to come later from Buettenback.

Later in the 1st, Tyler Stull drove in Kyle Panganiban from second base to make the score 3-0 Stingers. It was Stull's first RBI with the ball club this season.

The host Bucks responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. After a run was walked in, Mycah Jordan drove in the next two with an RBI single to plate Caleb Parker and Nico Newhan.

In the bottom of the third, Bucks first basemen Mitchell Iliff brought in Newhan to move Waterloo ahead 4-3. Stingers starter, Taggert Cameron went three innings, allowing three hits, four earned runs, four walks, and picked up three strikeouts.

Holtt Williams snagged an RBI in the 4th to tie the game, and the Stinger offense retook the lead in the 5th behind Buettenback's second homerun of the game. The Nebraska Cornhusker connected for solo shot this time and Willmar plated another run in the inning after a Stull triple. Bucks starter, Brody Zielinksi's final line was five innings, nine hits, six earned runs, and four punchouts.

In the sixth, a Williams sac-fly brought in Cooper Wood and a Bucks fielding error eventually led to another Stingers run to move the visiting squad in front 8-4.

The Bucks got within one run with a Colin Coonradt three-run shot to center field. The first basemen from Johnson County Community College picked a big time for his first long ball of the summer.

Following the seventh-inning stretch, Waterloo evened the score at 8 after Colin Brightwell picked up an RBI following a Fielder's Choice to bring in Jordan.

Buettenback would connect for his third homer of the ball game in the 8th to move Wilmar ahead 9-8. He is the first Northwoods League player to hit three home runs in a single game this season. He earned Les Schwab Tires Player of the Night for the second game in a row.

The Bucks would extend the game in the 9th as Iliff played long ball to tie the game at nine apiece.

In the extra frame, Kai Gonzaga worked a bases loaded walk to bring in Nate Stiveson who started the inning at second base. In the bottom half of the 10th, the Bucks tied it from Caleb Parker reaching on a Fielder's Choice to bring home Josh Kaplan. A wild pitch advanced Parker to second and Nico Newhan proved to be the hero with a walk-off double cap off the night.

The winning pitcher was Waterloo's Sam Skarich who pitched in the ninth and tenth innings. The loss was charged to Matthew MacGregor.

The Stingers will head travel to St. Cloud tomorrow for the start of four straight games against the Rox. The game will begin at 7:05 PM at Joe Faber Field.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2026

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