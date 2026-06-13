MoonDogs Drop 6-1 Decision against La Crosse Loggers
Published on June 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN - The Mankato MoonDogs dropped a 6-1 decision to the La Crosse Loggers on Friday night at ISG Field.
For six innings, the game remained scoreless behind a strong start from Luke Ballantyne (Biola University). The right-hander allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out six over six shutout innings.
La Crosse broke through in the seventh when Chris Calico (UW-La Crosse) launched a three-run homer, then added three more runs in the ninth. Calico finished with five RBIs on the night.
The MoonDogs scored their lone run in the eighth inning. Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) doubled and later came home on an RBI double by Tanner Kern (University of San Diego).
Mankato collected six hits, with Longmeier, Kern, Drew McConnell (University of Evansville), Anthony Avalos (Houston Christian University), Jack Mislan (Lafayette College), and Kaleb Wilkey (University of Evansville) each recording one. McConnell also stole four bases.
The MoonDogs will look to secure a win against the Bismarck Larks, Saturday, first pitch at 6:35 pm.
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