MoonDogs Fall to Stingers at Home

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs suffered a loss to the visiting Willmar Stingers, with a final score of 2-1.

The Stingers started the game strong, scoring a single run in the first inning.

It proved to be a scoreless 2nd inning for both teams. It picked up again in the 3rd, with Willar putting another run onto their lead, now 2-0.

In the 4th inning, single base hits by both Landon Williams (University of Houston) and Max Sensesac (Golden West) helped the team gain momentum.

Camden Bates (Grand Canyon University) hit a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Williams to score. This would put the score at 2-1, Stingers still with the advantage.

It would remain a scoreless last 5 innings.

Krish Gandhi (Belmont University) took the mound for the first 7 innings for the MoonDogs. In total, he allowed 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, and ended the night with a 2.25 ERA.

Jack Morris (USC Upstate) concluded the last 2 innings for the MoonDogs, allowing no hits and recording 5 strikeouts.

The MoonDogs are back in action tomorrow, as they travel to Willmar once again. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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