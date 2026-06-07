MoonDogs Fall to Stingers at Home
Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs suffered a loss to the visiting Willmar Stingers, with a final score of 2-1.
The Stingers started the game strong, scoring a single run in the first inning.
It proved to be a scoreless 2nd inning for both teams. It picked up again in the 3rd, with Willar putting another run onto their lead, now 2-0.
In the 4th inning, single base hits by both Landon Williams (University of Houston) and Max Sensesac (Golden West) helped the team gain momentum.
Camden Bates (Grand Canyon University) hit a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Williams to score. This would put the score at 2-1, Stingers still with the advantage.
It would remain a scoreless last 5 innings.
Krish Gandhi (Belmont University) took the mound for the first 7 innings for the MoonDogs. In total, he allowed 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, and ended the night with a 2.25 ERA.
Jack Morris (USC Upstate) concluded the last 2 innings for the MoonDogs, allowing no hits and recording 5 strikeouts.
The MoonDogs are back in action tomorrow, as they travel to Willmar once again. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm.
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