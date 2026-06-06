Mummies Head to Kenosha, Face Familiar Foes for the Weekend

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (7-5) head westward and past Lake Michigan for two more games against the Kenosha Kingfish (3-9) following a 1-1 stay in Royal Oak.

After a triumphant 7-3 victory on Thursday, the Mummies could not carry over the winning energy into Friday, falling 10-6. The highlight of the evening came on a 3-run home run from Eli Bennett in the top of the eighth, the second team homer of the season, which proved to be the final scores of the game. Peyton Bittle provided the most single-game hits by a Mummies player thus far, going 4-5 at the plate with a double and a run scored.

The series split has Richmond tied with Royal Oak for second place in the Great Lakes East division, 0.5 games back of the leading Kalamazoo Growlers.

Richmond travels to Kenosha for the second time this season, and matchups five and six in total, as the Kingfish have quickly become a familiar foe. The Flying Mummies are 4-0 against the east-Wisconsin-based Kingfish, averaging 6.5 runs per contest. Jimmy Chadwell has been the most consistent bat, as the only Mummies player having recorded a hit in each of the four games, with five total.

Grayson Bradberry (0-0) returns for the third time as the Mummies' starting pitcher, his last outing being a 9-2 loss to the Kalamazoo Growlers on May 31st that saw the Butler freshman toss 4 2/3 scoreless innings before five relievers were needed to close out the game. For Kenosha, Jackson Sobel (0-1) makes his third appearance of the season as well, most recently being issued the loss in a 2-0 stumble against the Waterloo Bucks, also on the 31st.

First pitch from Memorial Park is scheduled for 7:35 PM EST. A livestream is available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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