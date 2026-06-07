Full Steam Ahead: Express Derail Badlands, 7-4

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Dickinson, North Dakota - The Express derail the Badlands Big Sticks with a 7-4 victory, marking their second consecutive win Saturday night.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

Coming off a split series win over the Duluth Huskies, the Express hit the tracks again to travel to Dickinson, North Dakota, where Eau Claire secured a 7-4 victory over the Badlands Big Sticks Saturday night.

The Trains started their offensive momentum early, putting their name on the board first with an earned run by Hollon Brock after Howie Rickett hit a double to right field.

Continuing the momentum, Eau Claire secured three more runs in the top of the second inning with Landon Ubrig crossing the plate first after Adam Salazar hit a single to right field. Shortly after, Salazar made it home following a hit by Tommy Hanger to left field.

Finishing the second inning, Hanger made it home with Cade Palkowski making his Express debut with a single to left field, bringing the score to 4-0.

Although the Trains were able to get their bats moving, the Badlands had the same idea as they secured their own three runs at the bottom of the second inning, to close the score to 4-3.

Both teams went four innings without scoring any runs, as both sides of the diamond heavily relied on their defense. The Express found success from Christian Bosque at first base, who went 6-for-6 on catches, helping contribute to the Trains' overall 27 putouts.

Eau Claire found its batting success once again in the seventh inning, securing two earned runs by Hanger, who made it home after Rickett hit a single to shortstop. Then, Palkowski, who passed home plate off a sacrifice fly by Jaxon Schumacher, brought their lead to 6-4.

The Big Sticks found themselves a run of their own, bringing the score to 6-4 at the end of the seventh inning.

With neither team scoring in the eighth inning, the Trains finished their offensive momentum, adding one more earned run on the board with Brock crossing home plate after Bosque was walked, securing a win of 7-4.

Brock had the strongest offensive night, going 2-for-2 at bat, securing one run scored and one walk with zero strikeouts, reaching base in all three of his plate appearances. Other notable performances that drove the Trains were Hanger, who went 2-for-5, had two runs and one RBI. Ubrig went 1-for-4 at bat, with three runs scored and Rickett secured two RBIs, two walks and two runs.

The Trains out hit the Badlands, 13-7. Whereas the Express secured four errors compared to the Big Sticks one.

From the mound, the Trains secured 14 strikeouts and only two walks, with starting pitcher Hunter Guenther leading with nine strikeouts throughout his six innings pitched.

Following their multiple bright spots in their second consecutive win, the Express will face the Badlands Big Sticks once again at 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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