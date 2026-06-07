Clutch Hitting Guides Chinooks to Win

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - In his season debut, David Hogg II played hero for the Chinooks. Coming up to bat with a runner on third base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth with the score tied 5-5, the Chinooks needed an answer on offense after being held scoreless since the fourth inning.

Hogg II was the answer for the Chinooks, driving in the eventual winning run with a RBI double on a 0-2 count. Eventually going on to win 6-5, the win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the first game of their June 6 doubleheader snapped a two-game losing streak.

Christopher Romo earned the win in relief, allowing zero runs in two innings.

Making his season debut, Nolan Sandee was responsible for starting the ninth inning rally. Down 1-2 in the count with one out, Sandee drew a walk, eventually stealing second base and advancing to third off a fielding error by shortstop Brady Blake.

Batting in the ninth spot, Sandee went 1-2, while drawing two walks and stealing a pair of bases.

Sandee and company will look to stay hot in game two of the doubleheader, with first pitch at 6:35 pm CDT. Chinook Eli Niemiec is set to make his first start of the summer.

Eli Benes







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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