Velazquez Delivers Go-Ahead Homer in the Ninth, Pit Spitters Win Game 1 in Royal Oak

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Velazquez Delivers Go-Ahead Homer in the Ninth, Pit Spitters Win Game 1 in Royal Oak Royal Oak, MI - June 6, 2026 - Down to their final outs and trailing by a run in the ninth, the Traverse City Pit Spitters found a spark from the bottom of the order.

Nine-hole hitter Alfredo Velazquez launched a shocking two-run blast over the center-field wall, silencing the crowd at Memorial Park and lifting Traverse City to a 7-6 win over the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

The win marked the Pit Spitters' fourth straight -- their longest streak of the 2026 season -- and pushed Traverse City over the .500 mark for the first time this summer.

The Pit Spitters scored their first run of the game before a batter was retired. Royal Oak starter Jake Rifenburg surrendered four straight free passes to open the game, with leadoff hitter Ethan Guerra scoring on a Josh Stonehouse hit-by-pitch. Cole Van Ameyde followed with an RBI groundout to the right side, and in the blink of an eye, Traverse City led 2-0 after a 30-pitch first inning for the left-hander.

The Pit Spitters added another run in the second on a sacrifice fly from Aaron Grant that plated Zach Carlson. From there, Rifenburg settled in, finishing with 4.1 innings pitched, three hits allowed, five walks, three runs, and four strikeouts.

The Leprechauns answered with five unanswered runs, taking a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth. The rally was highlighted by a Lucas Mead RBI single, a solo home run from Tristan Crane, and three unearned runs after an E4.

Pit Spitters starter Kade Johnson, making his second start against Royal Oak in 2026 and third overall appearance of the summer, finished with 4.2 innings pitched, five hits allowed, two earned runs, two walks, and two strikeouts.

In the visitor's sixth, Traverse City scored its second run of the night via a bases-loaded walk, with Stonehouse picking up the RBI to bring the Pit Spitters within one. Nick Stempnik limited further damage for Royal Oak.

The Leprechauns pushed their lead back to two in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Oliver Service that scored Aamir Mitchell. The run was another unearned tally, this time coming after an E2, with Miles Morris on the mound. Morris threw 2.1 innings without allowing an earned run for Traverse City.

The Pit Spitters chipped away again on a Stonehouse RBI groundout, his third run driven in of the night, trimming the deficit to 6-5.

That set the stage for the ninth.

Griffin Howell entered the top of the inning with a one-run cushion and a save opportunity for Royal Oak. With one out, Carlson ripped a triple to left field, bringing Velazquez to the plate. In a 2-1 hitter's count, the left-handed hitter delivered the knockout punch, launching his first home run of 2026 -- a two-run shot that gave Traverse City a 7-6 lead.

Royal Oak did not go quietly in the bottom of the ninth. Facing Miles Williams, Mateo Noto worked a walk, prompting field manager Todd Reid to make a move to David Heefner, who was making his first appearance for Traverse City in 2026.

Heefner shut the door. He induced a groundout, a strikeout, and a flyout in order, stranding a Leprechaun at third base to record the save.

Traverse City outhit Royal Oak 7-6, with Aaron Grant, Zach Carlson, and Velazquez all recording multi-hit nights.

Williams earned the win to move to 1-0, while Howell dropped to 0-2 on the summer.

The Pit Spitters (7-6) and Leprechauns (7-6) will play again tomorrow at Memorial Park, with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. The final two games of the four-game set will then shift to Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.







Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2026

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