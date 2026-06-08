Pit Spitters Surrender Five Unanswered Runs, Leprechauns Even Series
Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Royal Oak, MI - June 7, 2026 - Despite outhitting Royal Oak 10-8 on Sunday afternoon, the Traverse City Pit Spitters dropped game two of their four-game set against the Leprechauns, 6-3, at Memorial Park.
Both teams entered the contest at 7-6, tied for second place in the Great Lakes East Division. With the win, Royal Oak moved one game ahead of Traverse City and into sole possession of second place.
With the series now even at one game apiece, the final two games will be played at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City over the next two nights.
Each team struck early with a solo home run.
First, it was Royal Oak's Luke Kosko, who cleared the right-center field fence in the bottom of the second for his Northwoods League-leading fourth homer of the summer, giving the Leprechauns a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Traverse City leadoff hitter Ethan Guerra answered with a solo shot of his own, his first of 2026, to tie the game at 1-1.
The next batter, Aaron Grant, nearly made it back-to-back blasts for the Pit Spitters. Grant sent a deep fly ball to left field that had the distance, but Royal Oak left fielder Aamir Mitchell leaped against the short wall, flipped over outside of play, and held on for an unbelievable run-saving grab.
The starters settled into a Sunday afternoon duel from there. Leprechauns starter Michael Giroux exited after 3.1 innings with five strikeouts and no walks, while Pit Spitters right-hander Connor Kelly outlasted him, eventually finishing his day with two outs in the fifth.
With two outs in the fourth, Zach Carlson gave Traverse City the lead, ripping an RBI double off the center-field wall against reliever Brett Faccio. It marked Carlson's sixth RBI through five games and put the Pit Spitters in front, 2-1.
Faccio went on to earn the win in his first appearance of the summer, throwing 1.2 innings of relief.
From there, Royal Oak took control with five unanswered runs across three consecutive scoring frames.
The Leprechauns plated three in the bottom of the fifth against Kelly, with four straight baserunners reaching and three consecutive two-out RBI hits knocking the right-hander out of the game. Kelly struck out eight Leprechauns and allowed four earned runs, taking his first loss of the summer in his third appearance.
In the sixth, Mateo Noto added a sacrifice fly against reliever Cody Freitas. Royal Oak capped its scoring in the seventh with back-to-back two-out hits, including an RBI double from Tristan Crane, his second RBI of the day, to make it 6-2.
Cole Van Ameyde, Traverse City's first baseman, collected his third hit of the ballgame in the eighth, scoring Noah Gerrick to cut the deficit to 6-3.
For Traverse City, Freitas covered 2.1 innings out of the bullpen, while Kellen Payne handled a scoreless eighth.
Royal Oak turned to closer Kellen English in the top of the ninth with a three-run lead. English, the Leprechauns' fourth pitcher of the night, struck out the side to seal the victory and record his third save of the summer, tied for the league lead.
The Royal Oak pitching staff issued just one walk on the night.
Royal Oak now sits one game back of first-place Kalamazoo, while Traverse City falls two games back.
The Pit Spitters (7-7) and Leprechauns (8-6) will continue the series Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026
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- Loggers Lose Close Game to Huskies 5-3 - La Crosse Loggers
- Chinooks Shut out Fond du Lac in 3-0 Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Big Sticks Take Control, Split Series against Eau Claire - Badlands Big Sticks
- Express Settles for Split After Sunday Setback against Badlands - Eau Claire Express
- Kingfish Use Huge Seventh Inning to Complete First Sweep of the Season - Kenosha Kingfish
- Pit Spitters Surrender Five Unanswered Runs, Leprechauns Even Series - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Score 17 to Complete Two-Game Sweep over Rafters - Wausau Woodchucks
- Stingers Game Versus the MoonDogs Postponed - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Drop Game Two to Maddison - Green Bay Rockers
- Preston Yaucher Blasts Walk-Off Homer, Mallards Win Fifth Straight - Madison Mallards
- Kingfish Rally Past Flying Mummies in Seventh-Inning Surge - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Kingfish Use Huge Seventh Inning to Complete First Sweep of the Season - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Blanked by the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rox Win 13-1, Return Home Monday with the Best Record in the Northwoods - St. Cloud Rox
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Fond du Lac Game Preview 6/7 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mummies in Rebound Mode for Game Two against Kenosha - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rockers Look to Bounce Back in Game Two in Madison - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Sweep Fond du Lac in Doubleheader - Lakeshore Chinooks
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