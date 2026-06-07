Dock Spiders Blanked by the Chinooks

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders shortstop Tommy Googins

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders shortstop Tommy Googins(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

MEQUON, WI - The Dock Spiders held the Lakeshore Chinooks to just one hit but failed to leave Kapco Park with a win.

The Dock Spiders were held scoreless through all nine innings while Lakeshore scored a pair of runs off a two RBI groundout in the second inning. Then the Chinooks received some insurance from a Aukai Kea RBI single to take a 3-0 lead. Fond du Lac's pitching held Lakeshore hitless until the sixth inning but nine walks aided Lakeshore in getting runners across home plate.

Fond du Lac's pitching rotation only amassed three strikeouts. Right-handed pitcher Zak White in his third start totalled all three of these strikeouts in his four innings of work while allowing no hits. Returning Dock Spider Ben Kasten gave up the lone hit and one run. Relievers Luke Ulrich and Max Moore combined for two innings of no hit baseball to close out the game.

The Dock Spiders offense left five runners on base including stranding three runners on base in a bases loaded situation in the fourth inning.

Shortstop Tommy Googins and first baseman Cam Uzzillia were the only two Dock Spiders to record a hit as the batting order was held to just two hits in the three run loss.

The Dock Spiders now fall to 5-10 this summer and become the first Northwoods League team to hit the double-digit mark in the loss column. Fond du Lac also now tails Lakeshore in the season series 1-6.

The next Dock Spiders game is Monday at 6:35 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Growlers. Head to Herr-Baker Field to join the Dock Spiders for a Miller Monday presented by Miller Brewing Company with 96.1 FM The Rock. With each Miller and Leinie's product purchased, fans will earn an entry in drawings for tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

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