Kingfish Use Huge Seventh Inning to Complete First Sweep of the Season

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish had been waiting for one big inning.

They got it Sunday afternoon.

Kenosha scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, erasing a three-run deficit and powering past the Richmond Flying Mummies 9-5 at Simmons Field. The win gave the Kingfish their first sweep of the season and marked the first time this summer they have won back-to-back games.

The Kingfish trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh before sending 12 batters to the plate. Jackson Brewer started the rally with a single, Cole Ide followed with a walk and Ezra Essex brought home Brewer with a single to center. Hunter Snyder then singled to right, and J.R. Nelson was hit by a pitch to bring in Ide and cut the deficit to 4-3.

Noah Brandt followed with an RBI groundout to score Essex and tie the game. Brendan Fritch then reached on a fielder's choice to bring home Snyder, giving Kenosha its first lead of the day at 5-4.

The Fish were not done.

C.J. Deckinga walked, Brewer drew a bases-loaded walk to score Nelson and Ide later reached on an error that brought home Fritch and Deckinga, capping the seven-run inning and putting Kenosha in front 8-4.

Kenosha added one more run in the eighth when Snyder and Nelson opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Brandt moved the runners over, and Fritch lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home Snyder and extend the lead to 9-4.

Snyder led the Kingfish offense with three hits and two runs scored. Nelson finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base, while Brewer drove in two runs. Fritch and Ide each drove in two, while Essex added his first RBI of the summer.

Richmond took control early with two runs in the second and one in the third. The Flying Mummies added another run in the sixth to build a 4-1 lead before Kenosha's offense broke through against the Richmond bullpen.

Nate O'Donnell earned the win in relief for Kenosha, allowing one unearned run over three innings while striking out three. Evan Cooke started and worked four innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits with four strikeouts. Henry Johnson added a scoreless eighth inning in his Kingfish debut, and Luke Weber finished the game in the ninth.

Richmond starter Tyler Biddinger held Kenosha to one run on three hits across six innings, but the Kingfish scored eight times over the final two offensive frames against the Flying Mummies bullpen.

The Kingfish finished with nine runs on eight hits, while Richmond tallied five runs on nine hits. The Kenosha bullpen held the Flying Mummies to two runs, one earned, over the final five innings.

The Fish now head on the road for a two-game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. The series begins Monday, June 8, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

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