Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Fond du Lac Game Preview 6/7

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks (6-6), face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (5-9) today at 1:05 pm CDT. Yesterday the teams played a doubleheader, where the Chinooks came out on top with a sweep.

For today's matchup, Talan Kelly is the Chinooks starting pitcher. On the season, Kelly holds a 3.00 ERA in 6 innings pitched. Kelly has had early success against Fond du Lac this season, striking out five batters in four scoreless innings against the Dock Spiders on May 30.

For additions to today's starting lineup, Right fielder Kayden Berenz is back in the lineup hitting eighth, with third basemen Bubba Heidler hitting ninth.

The Chinooks are still adding on their roster, as first basemen Bryan Lorenz will make his season debut, hitting third.

Lorenz is coming off a terrific season at South Mountain Community College, winning D2 Juco player of the year. Lorenz this past season had 25 extra-base hits, while driving in 58 runs.







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