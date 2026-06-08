Express Settles for Split After Sunday Setback against Badlands

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Dickinson, North Dakota - Following their 7-4 victory, the Express split their series with the Badlands Big Sticks after falling 7-2 Sunday afternoon.

In contrast to the last game, where the Trains quickly demonstrated their batting prowess, the Big Sticks adopted a similar approach. They scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning thanks to Jalen Evans, who stole third base and then crossed home plate after a single by Chris Fox to center field.

Following their momentum, the Badlands led with their defense, minimizing the Express's hits and runs. Fueling from their defense, the Big Sticks put together four runs at the bottom of the third inning after John Youens hit a home run near right field, bringing home three earned runs.

Shortly after, Alejandro Ludeiro ran home after Rhett Winchester hit a single, RBI to right field, uplifting the Big Sticks' lead to 5-0.

Still having fun, the Big Sticks added one more run at the bottom of the fourth inning by Braylon Mitchell, who advanced to third base, then crossed home plate after Youens hit a single to right field, bringing the score to 5-0.

Going two innings without either team scoring a run, the Trains finally put their name on the board with Adam Salazar crossing home plate first, then Matthew Maulik, who advanced to third base, then ran home off of Hollon Brocks' single to first base.

Despite hopes of having a late comeback, the offensive momentum for the Trains never spiked, with the Big Sticks adding one more earned run, totaling seven runs and 10 hits at the end of the game compared to Eau Claire's two runs, six hits and two errors.

The Trains found the most success of the night from the field, where the team put together 34 total catches and 24 putouts. Leading the team was Brock, who went 6-for-6 from first base; close behind was Cade Palkowski, who went 5-for-6 from center field.

Still looking on the positive side, the Trains will roll into Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar, Minnesota, to take on the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. Monday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

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