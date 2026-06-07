Kingfish Rally Past Flying Mummies in Seventh-Inning Surge

Published on June 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Richmond Flying Mummies carried a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday afternoon, but a disastrous frame proved to be the difference as the Kenosha Kingfish erupted for seven runs and handed Richmond a 9-5 defeat.

Richmond appeared in control for much of the contest behind a steady start from Tyler Biddinger, who worked six innings and allowed just one earned run. The Mummies built their lead with aggressive baserunning and timely hitting, scoring twice in the second, adding another run in the third, and pushing across an unearned run in the sixth to move ahead 4-1.

The game turned quickly in the bottom of the seventh. After Dillon Eden entered in relief, Kenosha loaded the bases and began chipping away at the deficit. RBI opportunities, a hit batter, walks, and a costly Richmond error allowed the Kingfish to plate seven runs in the inning and flip a three-run deficit into an four-run advantage. Only three hits were recorded in the frame, but Kenosha capitalized on free baserunners and defensive miscues to seize control. The Kingfish added another insurance run in the eighth before Richmond mounted a final push in the ninth.

Dillon Eden was tagged with the loss after surrendering five earned runs during the decisive seventh inning. Nate O'Donnell earned the win in relief for Kenosha after tossing three innings and allowing just one unearned run.

Despite committing six errors, Kenosha improved to 5-9 on the season and swept Richmond in the home series, while Richmond dropped to 7-7.

The Flying Mummies travel to take on the 6-7 Rockford Rivets on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 7, 2026

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